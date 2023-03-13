GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Former Marshall University basketball star John Milhoan died Friday. He was 84.
A member of the MU Hall of Fame, Milhoan scored 1,222 points despite playing on teams with stars such as Hal Greer, Leo Byrd, Sonny Allen and Jack Freeman. Milhoan, a 6-foot-3 guard from Gallipolis, Ohio, was a two-time All Mid-American Conference selection who averaged 23.3 points per game as a senior. He was a 13th-round selection of the Cincinnati Royals in the 1960 NBA Draft.
Born in Charleston, Milhoan taught at Gallia Academy from 1961 through 1991 He also coached basketball from 1961 through 1971 and golf from 1963 through 1991. Milhoan’s golf teams won 11 Southeastern Ohio Athletic League championships, eight district titles, and advanced to the state tournament eight times. Milhoan was the winningest golf coach in Ohio history with a record of 1,080-480 losses. He was the first coach inducted into the Ohio Golf Coaches Hall of Fame in 1983.
Milhoan coached tennis from 1980 through 1985 and officiated basketball from 1967 through 1990. He is a member of the Gallia Academy Hall of Fame and his jersey No. 38 was retired by the school. He is scheduled to be inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame on June 10.
Milhoan is survived by his wife Jane. A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at Grace United Methodist Church. His burial will follow in Mound Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Grace United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to the Gallia County Animal Shelter, 186 Shawnee Lane, Gallipolis, Ohio, 45631 or the Holzer Hospice, 100 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, 45631.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
