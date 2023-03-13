The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230314-hds-milhoan.png

Marshall Hall of Famer John Milhoan died Friday. He was 84.

 Courtesy of Marshall University

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Former Marshall University basketball star John Milhoan died Friday. He was 84.

A member of the MU Hall of Fame, Milhoan scored 1,222 points despite playing on teams with stars such as Hal Greer, Leo Byrd, Sonny Allen and Jack Freeman. Milhoan, a 6-foot-3 guard from Gallipolis, Ohio, was a two-time All Mid-American Conference selection who averaged 23.3 points per game as a senior. He was a 13th-round selection of the Cincinnati Royals in the 1960 NBA Draft.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you