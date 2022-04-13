HUNTINGTON -- Marshall University Hall of Fame football player Rucker Wickline died Friday.
He was 82.
A native of Barboursville, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Wickline played center and linebacker for the Thundering Herd. He started three seasons and was an All Mid-American Conference selection as a senior in 1961.
Wickline was a 17th-round draft selection by the NFL's Detroit Lions but turned down a contract offer, applying his science degree with Standard Ultramarine and Color Co. in Huntington. Wickline said he made at least as much money in that job as he would've with the Lions.
Wickline became president of an ink and printing company in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, where he died. He also worked in sales for Holland-Susco in Holland, Michigan.
Wickline was inducted into the Marshall Athletic Hall of Fame in 1989.
The late Marshall standout is survived by his wife Letha. They were married 59 years. He also is survived by daughters Brandi Sarfatis and Kelli Morgan, as well as sisters Shirley Bowen and Jennie Lou Tanner.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
