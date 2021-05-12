DALLAS — Nearly two-thirds of Marshall’s student-athletes were named to Conference USA’s Commissioner’s Honor Roll, the league announced Wednesday.
The list recognized those student-athletes who have maintained a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better.
Marshall had 271 honored, a figure that represents 66.1 percent of the Thundering Herd’s entire student-athlete total. That number ranked fourth in the league.
Marshall Men’s Golf had 13 honored, which topped the list among the conference’s men’s golf programs. Men’s Soccer, which has advanced to the College Cup for the first time in its history, had 28 named to the list and that led the way among C-USA’s full-time membership.
Women’s Tennis had 10 named to the list and that tied for top honors with UAB.
The conference will release the recipients of its Academic Medal (3.75+ cumulative GPA) on Thursday.