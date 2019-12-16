HUNTINGTON — As Marshall players took part in an early Sunday morning practice at Cam Henderson Center, the coaching staff had one collective message for the team.
“You’d better wake up!” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni screamed across the floor after a back-cut led to a basket from the scout team against his starters.
Whether it is the Eagles’ uptempo transition style or their relentless nature on the offensive glass, D’Antoni knows his team cannot have any lulls in play or Morehead State will go on runs against them.
Such was the case two years ago in Marshall’s last trip to Ellis T. Johnson Arena when the Eagles grinded past the Herd, 86-83.
That came against a Marshall team that later won a Conference USA title and also earned the program’s first-ever NCAA win.
Even though Marshall earned a win in Huntington last year, D’Antoni was quick to remind his players of that 2017 loss as they prepared for Monday’s 7 p.m. contest.
“They beat us like dogs down there last (time) with an NCAA team that won the first round,” D’Antoni said. “They out-hustled us, they played harder than we did and we have to understand that.”
Lulls in play have proven costly to Marshall (3-6) in several of the team’s losses this season.
Whether it has been on the offensive end with taking care of the basketball or knocking down open shots or defensively with finding shooters in critical situations or securing rebounds on the defensive glass, there have been several aspects in which the Herd hasn’t been sharp.
D’Antoni said that if those problems persist on Monday, Morehead State (5-5) is plenty capable of making the Herd pay for its mistakes.
The veteran coach said ownership of ensuring those mistakes don’t happen is all within the players’ mindset going in.
“These guys have to take responsibility of their team and want to win every daggone game we come out,” D’Antoni said.
Morehead State comes into the contest having lost five of six games after starting the year 4-0.
The difference has been in the Eagles’ offensive production over the last six games against stiffer competition.
In five of six games, Morehead State has not scored more than 57 points — the outlier being a 95-84 loss to William & Mary, who features an uptempo, 3-point barrage that increases possessions.
Like Marshall, the Eagles have struggled from 3-point range, hitting just 29 percent on the season from the outside. Instead, their offense has been largely based on penetrating into the paint and crashing the offensive glass.
Keeping teams off the offensive glass is something that has hindered Marshall at times, and it was a point of emphasis on Sunday during practice.
In terms of starters, the leading rebounder is 5-foot-11 guard Justin Thomas who averages 6.2 per game, based on his hustle. The team’s top rebounder is 6-foot-8 freshman Tyshaun Claude, who averages 6.6 rebounds per game off the bench.
D’Antoni said that players have to find bodies once shots go up and Marshall sophomore post player Iran Bennett must establish himself as a rebounding force.
“Iran can make his presence with anybody. I don’t care if they are 7-foot or 5-6,” D’Antoni said. “His big learning curve is playing with the energy that is required all the way through. He’s come leaps and bounds from where he was, but he still has a little bit more if he wants to dominate the paint.”
Marshall will see a new lineup likely take the floor as freshman guard Andrew Taylor makes his debut for the team on Monday.
Taylor’s inclusion into the lineup not only gives Marshall another able ball-handler, but also allows for D’Antoni to shift Taevion Kinsey into various roles to utilize his abilities as a mismatch.
“Andy’s another ball-handler that can get to the rim and use pick-and-rolls really well,” D’Antoni said. “That’s the way we’ve played for the last five years.
“It also gives us a lot of variables that we can use in different ways. It allows Taevion to play without being a dominant ball guy. That’s probably his best role.”
Thomas, a lefty point guard, is the player that makes Morehead State go, getting the ball quickly and moving in transition to set up teammates on the offensive end.
The Eagles are led by senior guard Jordan Walker, who averages 12.9 points per game and is a threat to score at any time — especially in 1-on-1 situations.
Following Monday’s contest, Marshall returns home at 7 p.m. on Thursday for a matchup against Eastern Kentucky, who is coached by former Herd point guard A.W. Hamilton.