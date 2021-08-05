HUNTINGTON — Thursday meshed a range of emotions for Marshall head coach Charles Huff.
Yes, Huff was excited because all the players were officially back as they reported for the start of preseason camp.
“This is good, obviously, to see everyone here in person — phenomenal day for our program, phenomenal day for our players, coaches, fans,” Huff said.
Still, Thursday’s pre-preseason interviews meant Huff was still 24 hours away from what he wanted to do, which was get on the field with his team.
As Huff pointed out, Thursday’s demeanor was much different than what Friday’s will be.
“Obviously, we start practice (Friday),” Huff said. “We’ve got all our meetings today (Thursday) — get our administrative things out of the way, get all our equipment checked, height and weight checked, get all our compliance information squared away. Today is a very administrative/business day. We hit the field tomorrow.”
Marshall offensive lineman Alex Mollette is going into his sixth year of camp with the Herd, giving him the distinction of one of few who have that type of longevity within the program.
Mollette said that his biggest excitement about going into this season is taking the work of the offseason under Marshall director of sports performance Ben Ashford and transitioning it to the field.
In addition to strength, conditioning and speed movements were a major part of the offensive line’s regimen this summer and it is one that Ashford said the linemen started to appreciate as they saw results.
“The main reason that linemen fell in love with conditioning, honestly, is because a lot of fat guys got not-so-fat,” Mollette said. “They lost a lot of body fat percentage and that was a big focus in the spring and summer. A lot of guys were actually able to see differences in their body.”
Ashford, whose summer program wrapped up late last week, didn’t mince words when speaking about his excitement of Friday’s first day at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
“I will lose my freaking mind when we go out there for practice No. 1,” Ashford said. “I’m also going to lose my mind 10 practices in, 12 practices in, game-week prep. It’s going to happen. The guys energize me. When they come in, they fuel me.”
That fire was evident from Marshall linebacker Abraham Beauplan, who will be part of a defense from defensive coordinator Lance Guidry, who re-affirmed on Thursday that his side of the football will bring pressure.
“As a linebacker, you’ve got to be excited with the things we’re doing,” Beauplan said. “We’re blitzing a lot this year, so that’s something we didn’t do last season. As a linebacker, you’ve got to love that. You know you’ve got to love the pressure.”
Huff said that camp will be a battle for position every single day with consistency — not tenure — winning out at the end of preseason for those who will get the chance to start in the season-opener at Navy on Sept. 4.
“The biggest thing that you’ll see this camp is that it will be a true competition every day,” Huff said. “Sometimes, as a coach, when you don’t have the competitive depth, some guys get in a little bit of a groove where they don’t have to fight every day. These guys are going to have to scratch and claw every day.”