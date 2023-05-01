The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

One of the founders of Marshall University and high school soccer in West Virginia has died.

Sam Broh, who in 1978 helped start the first high school soccer league in the state, died April 18 after a long illness in St. Louis. He was 77.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

