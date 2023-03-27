Kim Stephens is introduced as the new Marshall University women’s basketball coach by Marshall President Brad D. Smith, left, and Athletic Director Christian Spears, right, on Monday at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Kim Stephens walked onto the Cam Henderson Center court Monday and was met with loud applause from about 100 Marshall University women’s basketball fans who wanted to make her feel at home.
That was a major factor in Stephens becoming the eighth head coach in the program’s history. The former Glenville State University coach said the state of West Virginia and Marshall in particular are home.
“One of the biggest things it kept me in my home state and that was important,” Stephens said. “Another is that Marshall is on the upswing. You walk around this building — I was here in December — and see the changes that were made and you know it’s going the right direction. Another reason is the talent on the roster. Coach (Tony) Kemper did not leave the cupboard bare. There’s a lot of talent here and I’m excited to work with them.”
Kemper resigned on March 10 to accept the job at Central Arkansas. He led the Thundering Herd to a 17-14 record last season and went 79-90 overall.
Stephens said she has long admired Marshall and is thrilled with the opportunity to coach the Herd.
Stephens signed a seven-year contract. Her salary is undisclosed at the moment. She went 191-24 in seven seasons with the Pioneers and won a NCAA Division II national championship in 2022. Glenville State went 68-4 her final two seasons. Last season, the Pioneers went 33-3, falling in the semifinals to top-ranked Ashland. She was the 2021-2022 national coach of the year. She played at Glenville State and was an assistant at Sacramento State before returning to her alma mater.
“This has been a dream of mine for a long, long time,” Stephens said. “It’s also been a dream of my dad.”
Stephens’ dad, the late Scott Stephens, coached girls basketball at Parkersburg South High School, where he went 259-79 and won three state championships before joining his daughter at Glenville State.
“He’s the reason I want to coach,” Stephens said. “I used to come home from practice and see how hard he was working, watching film and he was a phenomenal coach. I want to live up to his legacy.”
Marshall athletic director Christian Spears said Kim Stephens’ response about her dad cemented her at the top of his list of candidates.
“I asked Kim why she wanted to coach and she said because of her dad,” Spears said. “She had me right there. We have something really special at Marshall and sometimes you find people who recognize that instantly. Kim Stephens is one who recognized it instantly. And, as an athletic director, sometimes you recognize that a coach has something really special — a persona, a system, a set of core values, a personality filled with innate qualities that you absolutely know will lead to success. That’s what we have in Coach Stephens.”
Stephens said she met with the team Monday and will lead a more in-depth meeting Tuesday. She said she expects some nervousness that comes with a coaching change, but also anticipates excitement.
“I think we’re all really excited to get to work,” she said. “I think we can do something special here and make the fans proud. I’m excited to get to work. I think we can do really good things.”
Herd freshman Olivia Ziolkowski said she looks forward to playing for Stephens.
“I’m extremely excited,” Ziolkowski said. “Coach Stephens had a great record at Glenville and her coming to Marshall is great for us.”
Senior Abby Beeman is familiar with Stephens, who recruited her out of the transfer portal last season after the standout point guard left Shepherd University. Beeman’s last game at Shepherd was an 82-70 loss to Glenville State.
“She ended my (NCAA) Division II career,” Beeman said with a laugh. “I guess I’ll have to forgive her for that. I knew Christian Spears would make a great decision and we couldn’t have made a better hire.”
Stephens said she will tap the high school, junior college and transfer portal ranks to recruit.
Former Ironton High School star Lexi Wise played for Stephens at Glenville State. Wise said Marshall made a terrific hire.
“Marshall is getting one of the best,” Wise said.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
