2019 0621 mu team camp
Chapmanville’s Obinna Anochili-Killen (left) works the post against South Charleston’s Shaiqwan Brown during the Marshall men’s basketball Team Camp on June 20.

 SHOLTEN SINGER |HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Under head coach Dan D’Antoni, Marshall men’s basketball has been trying to keep in-state talent home with the Thundering Herd.

On Sunday, D’Antoni and the Herd landed a big fish from inside West Virginia’s pool of athletes.

Chapmanville standout Obinna Anochili-Killen announced on social media that he has committed to Marshall following a weekend visit.

“I want to thank all the colleges that have been recruiting me through my basketball career,” Anochili-Killen’s message said. “I have decided to stay home to further my academic and athletic career at Marshall University. Go Herd.”

Anochili-Killen is considered a four-star power forward in the Class of 2020, according to recruiting services.

The 6-9, 210-pound power forward has led Chapmanville to consecutive Class AA titles in West Virginia and has made his name on a national scale through the AAU circuit.

Anochili-Killen’s athleticism and versatility make him a potential game-changing player in D’Antoni’s scheme.

On the defensive end, Anochili-Killen uses his 7-foot-plus wingspan to assert himself as a shot blocker and rebounder, using his length and athleticism to erase potential scoring opportunities.

Offensively, Anochili-Killen has range and is a solid ball-handler for his size — both of which are aspects that D’Antoni likes to see out of his players.

Anochili-Killen averaged more than 15 points a game last season while making major contributions in several areas. In addition to shot-blocking and rebounding, Anochili-Killen brought the ball up the floor as a point forward, at times, for the Tigers while also improving his ability to shoot from the outside.

Anochili-Killen chose Marshall over several schools, including Cincinnati, Dayton, VCU, Penn State, Old Dominion, Ohio, George Washington and others.

In all, Anochili-Killen had 17 Division I offers with West Virginia also showing interest.

