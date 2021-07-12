HUNTINGTON — For years, Marshall University head coach Dan D’Antoni has trended toward a scheme of positionless basketball in which versatility was paramount to success.
On Monday, D’Antoni landed a commitment from a player who embodies every aspect of positionless basketball.
Jacob Conner, a 6-foot-9 guard/forward from Archbishop Alter High School in Dayton, Ohio, committed to Marshall for the Class of 2022.
In baseball, there are players known as five-tool talents, who pose tons of value because of their ability to do everything well.
Conner is the basketball version of that five-tool talent.
Last season at Archbishop Alter, Conner averaged 10.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 4.2 blocks and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the floor.
Widely considered as Dayton’s best prospect, Conner’s size allows him to be a nightmare matchup for the opposition.
From a post perspective, Conner can back players down to finish over the top on the offensive end while also being a rebounding and shot-altering presence as well.
However, Conner’s basketball IQ and ability to facilitate enable him to also handle the basketball on offense while using his length and athleticism to serve as a major mismatch.
Much like Conner, the offer sheet for the big man was lengthy as well with Marshall gaining his services over more than a dozen schools spanning West Coast to East Coast.
Conner chose Marshall over Ohio, Toledo, Santa Clara, Wright State, Winthrop, Northern Kentucky and others. Wisconsin also showed interest, but had not yet offered.
In AAU, Conner plays for Wildcat Select 17U, which is also the summer home of talented Poca product and Virginia commit Isaac McKneely.