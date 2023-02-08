The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230205_hds_muwomen
Buy Now

Marshall's Sydni Scott (15) guards as the Marshall University women's basketball team takes on Georgia State on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON -- Abby Beeman hopes the early Herd gets the win.

Beeman leads Marshall University's women's basketball team into an 11 a.m. game vs. the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Thursday in a Sun Belt Conference showdown at Cam Henderson Center. The contest is the Thundering Herd's first of two this week, with Marshall taking on Texas State at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you