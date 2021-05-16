HUNTINGTON — On Saturday, Leicester City FC won the prestigious FA Cup with a 1-0 win over Chelsea.
For many sports fans in the United States, it means nothing.
For Marshall’s men’s soccer team, it could easily mean everything.
The story of Leicester City FC is one that shares parallels with Marshall’s side, who competes in the program’s first-ever NCAA College Cup final at 8 p.m. Monday against Indiana in a match to be seen on ESPN2 from Sahlen’s Stadium in Cary, North Carolina.
In the soccer world, Marshall is the collegiate version of Leicester City.
In 2016, Leicester City shocked the world of soccer when it won the English Premier League over the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.
Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are all global entities that have mega-millions to spend on athletes and have been mainstays within the soccer world for decades.
Leicester City was a humble English program who was millions behind the curve in terms of resources and had never won a title in its 132-year history prior to that 2016 triumph.
Leicester’s odds of an EPL title were 5,000-to-1 heading into the year.
Marshall’s run to the 2021 NCAA College Cup certainly could have drawn comparisons to Leicester City’s 2016 run prior to this weekend with the Herd knocking off No. 1 Clemson — the 2021 favorite — and Georgetown — the defending national champion — to advance.
It took another turn on Friday evening when the Herd knocked off a home-standing North Carolina team, who was playing just 30 minutes away from home.
Of note, Marshall head coach Chris Grassie emphatically pointed out, however, there was more Kelly green than Carolina blue in the stands on Friday.
Saturday, however, the comparisons took another rise between Marshall and Leicester City when the Foxes took down Chelsea to solidify its spot among English history with the victory in the FA Cup.
During that 2016 season, Leicester’s roster netted about $100 million, which was only 25 percent of what Manchester United paid for its roster during the same year.
That also brings about comparisons with Marshall’s athletics budget in the $32.9 million range while Indiana coming in No. 25 nationally at $127.8 million — nearly a $100 million difference in athletics revenue per year.
And yet, here they are, on the same playing field for the national title on Monday night.
Much like Leicester was in 2016 and even is again in 2021 after its FA Cup win, Marshall is quickly becoming the underdog story within sports that people love — the team that saw the odds, laughed at them and went out and performed anyway.
Grassie’s demeanor when asked about the run could almost be described as defiant.
When Grassie senses a tone of someone asking about the underdog story, he shows his teeth, explaining that the team is exactly where he envisioned they could be.
Still, given the story of Leicester City and Grassie’s roots in Newcastle upon Tyne in England — only 146 miles from Leicester’s roots of East Midlands — there is a likelihood that there will be mention of this weekend’s Leicester City win over Chelsea somewhere along the way.
For English-born Marshall players such as Jamil Roberts, the similarities will not be lost, either.
Roberts, of course, has been the finisher in each of the last two matches, scoring the lone goals against Georgetown and North Carolina to put Marshall in the championship.
As the teams line up on Monday, the demographics surrounding their programs will be vastly different.
Marshall is in its first-ever College Cup appearance while Indiana is in its 22nd College Cup.
Of those 22, Indiana has advanced to the College Cup final in 16 of those years with eight current championships as the Hoosiers eye No. 9 on Monday.
While the history of the programs is vastly different, when they line up on Monday at Sahlen’s Stadium in Cary, North Carolina, they will be equals — 11 a side fixated on one prize at match’s end.
On Monday, the Herd’s hope is to channel its inner Leicester City and out-Fox the Hoosiers for the program’s first soccer national championship.