HUNTINGTON— Marshall University track and field will host its fourth and final home meet of the 2019-20 season, the Marshall Invitational, Friday and Saturday at the Jeff Small Track at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex.
The meet begins Friday at 5:30 p.m. with MaryAnn Adebayo, Brooke Burns and Katie Hill set to compete in the weight throw for Marshall. Torie Derrow and Jillian King will compete in the high jump beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday to resume action on the second day of competition.
Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for youth (12 and under), and $2 for those in groups of 10 or more. Marshall students receive free entrance with a valid student ID.
The Thundering Herd will host Eastern Kentucky, Evansville, Morehead State, Murray State, Ohio and Western Kentucky.
At approximately 12:25 p.m. on Saturday, the program will honor the seniors of Marshall cross country and track and field in a ceremony by the finish line on the track.
The meet is the team’s final regular season meet before the 2020 Conference USA Indoor Track and Field Championships. That meet takes place beginning Saturday, February 22 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Softball
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Marshall softball plays Friday through Sunday at the South Carolina-Upstate Classic.
First pitch for the Herd is at 5 p.m. Friday against the Saint Francis Red Flash, followed by a 7 p.m. game with Bucknell.
On Saturday, Marshall takes on Towson at 5 p.m., then concludes at 3 p.m. Sunday with a contest with South Carolina-Upstate.