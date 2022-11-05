HUNTINGTON — Fresh off a 2-0 victory over James Madison, the Marshall men's soccer team is in line for another battle with the Dukes on Sunday, this time with more on the line.
Tuesday's win gave Marshall the No. 2 seed in the Sun Belt Conference tournament and dropped JMU to No. 7, which paired them up for the opening round at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Two of the quarterfinal matches will be played in Huntington, while the other two will be played in Lexington, Kentucky, hosted by the SBC regular-season champion Wildcats, who finished the regular season without a loss.
Both Marshall and James Madison entered their last meeting shorthanded. The Herd played without a key offensive piece in Milo Yosef, who was serving a one-game suspension due to yellow card accumulation.
The Dukes went into the final regular-season game without two of their top four goal scorers in Tyler Clegg and Evan Southern. Rodrigo Robles missed the match for the same reason as Marshall's Yosef — yellow card accumulation.
Each team also had a handful of players battling illness, and with several potential changes in the lineup for Sunday's match, the game could have a different feel.
"We obviously get Milo back, which was a big miss from our attack, so I think we'll be a bit more dangerous," Marshall coach Chris Grassie said. "My staff does a great job, so I think we'll find a few more weaknesses after this."
Grassie was pleased with the performance of players who stepped into bigger roles with some starters and rotational pieces missing the last match. Practices after that win leading into the rematch with the Dukes he said will be important in deciding who plays significant minutes Sunday in the first-round tournament game.
"Credit to the guys on the bench tonight that went in and staked a claim for their spots," Grassie said. "For us it's going to be interesting in training to see who gets the keys, but it's a squad game. You can't do it with 11 — you need 16 guys, I think, and we are pretty close to that."
Joao Souza, who scored the second of two goals against James Madison last Tuesday, said the rematch should be another battle, and he's glad it's on the Herd's home turf.
"It's really important to host, especially at home with a crowd that is committed and supportive at home," Souza said. "That's going to be a tough game."
The winner between Marshall and James Madison will face the winner of No. 3 Georgia State and No. 6 Old Dominion at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals, also played at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
