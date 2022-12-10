It wasn’t the prettiest performance, but the Marshall Universtiy men’s basketball team was ahead when the final buzzer sounded and that was enough for head coach Dan D’Antoni.
His squad picked up its ninth consecutive victory to improve to 9-1 this season despite 22 turnovers that kept the offense out of rhythm for most of the night.
“Pretty comes with good offense and we had way too many turnovers but other than that we played pretty well and shot decent,” D’Antoni said. “Taevion (Kinsey) was huge in the second half and kind of took over.”
Kinsey’s 26 points were a game high and after missing his first two attempts. He went 10 of 12 from the floor the rest of the way to supplement the Thundering Herd’s effort on defense. It was the sixth time this season he’s scored 20 or more points in a game.
Fifteen Robert Morris turnovers turned into the same number of points for the Herd, many of which came in transition. When Marshall got things moving up and down the floor, there wasn’t much the Colonials could do to slow the pace.
“It’s hard to stop us when we’re moving the ball and getting up and down,” Kinsey said. “That’s one of the things we talk about all the time, one of the things coach (Cornelius) Jackson was preaching in the huddle, if we get the ball off the rim, we need to go.”
Marshall held a 41-32 edge on the boards, the effort led by freshman Micah Handlogten’s 13 rebounds, two nights after he pulled down 16 in a win at Duquesne.
Enoch Cheeks and Stephaun Walker paced the Colonials with 17 points each. Walker added a team-high 11 rebounds to finish with a double-double. Kahliel Spear scored eight points.
Robert Morris trailed by as many as 21 points in the second half but never let it hinder their efforts, fighting back within single digits with just more than a minute left in the contest. The Colonials took advantage of turnovers and a slew of missed shots by the Herd.
“We had some mental faux pas right there at the end that let the game go from an 18, 19 all the way up to a 20-some point lead down,” D’Antoni said. “They were mental mistakes and they were tired mistakes.”
The Herd made just five of its 19 three-point shots but the final, Kamdyn Curfman’s second of the night, put a nail in the coffin of the Colonials comeback.
Marshall returns to the court Tuesday at UNC-Greensboro, the team’s third and final game of a road swing before returning to the Cam Henderson Center next weekend vs. Toledo.
“We’re going to have to go home and regroup for a little bit, make sure we rest our bodies and then we’re playing three games in six days,” D’Antoni said.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.