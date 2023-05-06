The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

svalley hurricane2
Buy Now

Spring Valley’s Branson McCloud relief pitches against Hurricane during a high school baseball game.

 CHRIS DORST | HD Media

SPRING VALLEY — Larry McCloud was known for his big hits, but his son Branson made a reputation for preventing them.

On Friday, Branson McCloud signed to play baseball for Marshall University, where his dad starred in football from 1994 through 1997. A linebacker known as one of the harder hitters in program history, former Buffalo-Wayne High School all-stater Larry McCloud is in MU’s Hall of Fame.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you