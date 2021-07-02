HUNTINGTON - On Friday, Akron-based offensive lineman Tariq Montgomery celebrated his 17th birthday.
Montgomery wanted to make sure this party was unique, so he brought Marshall's football program into his celebration.
The Akron-based offensive lineman started his 17th year by announcing his commitment to Marshall on Friday morning.
"It makes it so much better," Montgomery said. "It takes it from being just another year to a landmark event in my story."
Montgomery is a 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive lineman that brings versatility and athleticism along the front to the Class of 2022 for Huff and the Herd.
The talented Ohio product comes from a school in Akron St. Vincent/St. Mary that has a terrific pedigree for athletes, most notably producing NBA superstar LeBron James.
Montgomery came to Huntington for an unofficial visit and workout two weeks ago and fell in love with everything surrounding Marshall head coach Charles Huff's program.
"I really loved the strong culture and family environment that's there," Montgomery said. "It made me feel that I could flourish the most and be the best I can be."
Having just turned 17 years old, Montgomery still has time to grow, which means there is plenty of upside to a player who feels he brings a lot to the Herd and position coach Eddy Morrissey.
"I feel like I bring a different kind of athleticism and strength and an IQ that, under the right coach with Coach Morrissey, can develop to be amazing," Montgomery said.
Often times, the skill players are those who seem to love the high-tempo scheme that Huff is going to employ in Huntington the most, but Montgomery said the scheme is also attractive to offensive linemen who want to showcase their athleticism and strength as well.
"I definitely feel that can really contribute to my abilities and we can make it happen and do something amazing," Montgomery said.
Montgomery had offers from other Mid-American Conference schools, including his hometown team in Akron, but said the feel in Huntington was one that felt like the perfect home for college.
"Everyone was connected to Marshall in some form," Montgomery said. "It was a family and everyone liked each other, were friendly. It was amazing down there."
Montgomery becomes Marshall's 18th commitment of the Class of 2022, continuing a strong stretch for Huff and the Herd as they build for the future.