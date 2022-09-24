The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Given how things ended last week for both the Marshall and Troy football teams, the energy at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama, should be electric as both fight to get back in the win column.

The Trojans went toe-to-toe with Appalachian State but lost on a 54-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass as time expired in the fourth quarter. Marshall jumped out to a 14-0 lead at Bowling Green but lost 34-31 in overtime.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

