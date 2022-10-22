The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — This week will prove to be another tough road test for Marshall as the Thundering Herd travels to Harrisonburg, Virginia, to take on James Madison in front of a sold-out homecoming crowd.

The Herd (3-3 overall, 0-2 Sun Belt Conference) is in search of its first SBC win after falling to 0-2 in league play in a loss to Louisiana on Oct. 12. James Madison (5-1, 3-1 SBC) fell out of The Associated Press Top 25 after suffering its first loss of the season to Georgia Southern last week, but still received six votes in the latest AP poll.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

