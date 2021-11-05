HUNTINGTON -- Running the ball to the end zone is the goal not only of Marshall University's football team Saturday, but more than 1,000 runners Sunday in the MU Marathon.
More than 1,200 runners from more than 35 states have registered for the race, which begins at 7 a.m. Sunday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. That's also where the event ends. The most unique aspect of the race is that for the finish, all participants will be handed a football upon entering the stadium and finish by carrying it into the end zone.
The race, canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19, is being run for the 17th year. The event features three runs, a 26.2-mile marathon, a 13.1-mile half marathon and a 3.1-mile 5K. The event is sponsored by Healthy Tri-State, a local non-profit which focuses on improving health in the Tri-State area.
Runners may register at the packet pickup from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at New Baptist Church, 610 28th St., Huntington.
Marathoners run the loop twice. The 5k course heads west on 3rd Avenue to o 28th Street, then right onto 5th Avenue and back through campus to the finish.
Other sponsors include Marshall Orthopedics, Peoples Bank, Creative Kitchens, and Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
