The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230129_hd_mubasketball
Buy Now

Georgia State’s Kaleb Scott (30) attempts to recover a rebound as the Marshall University men’s basketball team takes on Georgia State on Saturday at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

Having already swept the season series against Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina, the Marshall men's basketball team is hoping to put another team in that category on Saturday. 

The Herd closes a four-game road swing in Atlanta, where it faces off against the Georgia State Panthers for the second time in as many weeks. Marshall took the first matchup handily in a lopsided 103-65 victory on Jan. 28 in Huntington. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you