Having already swept the season series against Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina, the Marshall men's basketball team is hoping to put another team in that category on Saturday.
The Herd closes a four-game road swing in Atlanta, where it faces off against the Georgia State Panthers for the second time in as many weeks. Marshall took the first matchup handily in a lopsided 103-65 victory on Jan. 28 in Huntington.
But coach Dan D'Antoni, who has coached the Herd to 20 wins so far this season, has more respect for the Panthers than to think they won't make the second meeting between the teams more competitive.
"We didn't embarrass them; they kind of embarrassed themselves because they didn't play as good as they normally do," D'Antoni said of Georgia State. "Their coaches have played high competitive basketball, and I'm sure they've reminded them, so they're going to give it an extra shot to show us that last game wasn't real."
The Panthers are coming off a home loss to Old Dominion, coming up short in the final minute of a 63-60 setback to drop them to 10-15 overall with a 3-10 record in Sun Belt Conference play.
Dwon Odom leads Georgia State in scoring at 13.3 points per game and Brenden Tucker is close behind, averaging 12.5 per contest. Three other Panthers average between 10 and 11 ppg. Ja'Heim Hudson leads Georgia State in rebounds (182), blocked shots (22) and steals (25).
That contest between the Monarchs and Panthers featured a dozen ties and 10 lead changes, but a short scoring run with just under three minutes to go gave the visitors a six-point cushion that proved to be enough.
Georgia State had a chance to tie or take the lead, trailing 61-60 with Dwon Odom at the free throw line with 36 seconds left in regulation. But the sophomore, who is 82% from the stripe on the season, missed both opportunities and the Panthers failed to score the rest of the way.
It was the second consecutive loss for the Panthers, who sit in 13th place out of 14 teams in the league standings. Only Arkansas State (10-16, 2-11 SBC) is below them.
The Herd is in sole possession of third place in the league after Thursday night's result. Southern Miss (22-4, 11-2 SBC) moved into the top spot after snapping Louisiana's 10-game win streak, dropping the Ragin' Cajuns (20-5, 10-3 SBC) to second place.
Behind Marshall (20-6, 9-4 SBC) is James Madison (17-9, 8-5 SBC) in fourth. Five teams are tied for fifth place with six losses in league play: ODU, Troy, Appalachian State and Louisiana-Monroe.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.