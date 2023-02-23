HARRISONBURG, Va. — After a big win at James Madison on Wednesday night, the Marshall men's basketball team was given news just as exciting when it got back to the locker room.
When word of Old Dominion's win over Southern Miss was shared, the locker room erupted, knowing that with that result the Herd and the Golden Eagles were tied for first in the standings — and that Marshall holds the tiebreaker after winning the head-to-head matchup.
It sets up a scenario for the regular season finale in which a win guarantees at least a share of first place and by virtue of holding the tiebreaker, would receive the No. 1 overall seed in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament next week and at worst an automatic bid to the National Invitational Tournament.
But to do it, the Herd must go through the same Monarchs that handed Southern Miss a loss on Wednesday night.
"Any time you can get to a game that means that much, it's fun, win or lose," coach Dan D'Antoni said. "We're going to go down there and give it our best shot."
The team stayed in Harrisonburg after Wednesday night's 92-83 victory, then took the three-hour bus ride to Norfolk on Thursday to settle in ahead of Friday's contest with the Monarchs.
The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start and will be streamed on ESPN+.
"We'll go out there one more time, and if we pull it off, we're conference champs, and that would be great," D'Antoni said.
Three Herd players finished in double figures in scoring in a team effort against the Dukes. Taevion Kinsey scored 31 points, Andrew Taylor netted 19 and Obinna Anochili-Killen scored at least 12 points for the second straight game. He also sealed it by hitting free throws down the stretch.
Old Dominion won against Southern Miss in similar fashion, clinching the game at the free throw line after eliminating a seven-point second half deficit to down the Golden Eagles and send them into a tie in the standings with Marshall.
The Monarchs again were short-handed, which has been a trend of late, as they are without point guard Imo Essien, who was sidelined with a concussion. Chaunce Jenkins played on a sprained ankle and the Monarchs were without Ben Stanley, who is finished for the year after tearing an ACL last week.
But Old Dominion found a way, and it figures to play inspired again Friday night with the opportunity to play spoiler for the Herd in the regular season finale. It's also the Monarchs' senior night.
Jenkins was big for Old Dominion in the first meeting with Marshall this season, a 73-65 win for the Herd in Huntington, by scoring 23 points. Mekhi Long notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in that game on Jan. 14.
Despite what hinges on the result of the final regular season game, Marshall is approaching it as it has the previous 30, Kinsey said.
"You've got to look at it as a great opportunity to be in the situation we're at," Kinsey said. "No pressure at all. You can't put that pressure on; you just have to play this game the way we've been playing it."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
