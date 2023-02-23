The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall's Jacob Conner brings the ball upcourt against James Madison on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HARRISONBURG, Va. — After a big win at James Madison on Wednesday night, the Marshall men's basketball team was given news just as exciting when it got back to the locker room. 

When word of Old Dominion's win over Southern Miss was shared, the locker room erupted, knowing that with that result the Herd and the Golden Eagles were tied for first in the standings — and that Marshall holds the tiebreaker after winning the head-to-head matchup. 

