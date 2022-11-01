HUNTINGTON — The Marshall men’s soccer team knew what was on the line in the regular-season finale against James Madison and played accordingly.
The result was an intentional effort against the Dukes, and it yielded a 2-0 victory to give the Herd the 2-seed in the upcoming Sun Belt Conference tournament beginning next week.
They will host the Dukes on Sunday in a rematch at Hoops Family Field in a win-or-go-home contest at 3 p.m. ET.
Matthew Bell scored his team-high ninth goal of the season in the late stages of the first half and Joao Souza added the brace in the 53rd minute to set the final score and help Marshall secure their 10th win of the year.
“I thought it was a difficult opponent,” Marshall coach Chris Grassie said. “We had suspensions and a couple of illnesses, and they (JMU) were the same. It was a scrappy performance.”
The Herd (10-2-3, 4-1-3 SBC) was without Milo Yosef, the team’s co-leader in goals scored entering the match, against the Dukes. It was just the second game he had missed this season, serving a one-game suspension after being shown his fifth yellow card of the season last time out against Wright State.
Without him in the lineup, the ball was spread around a good bit across the Herd’s attacking front and the Herd went with a more direct approach, which opened up the field a bit more than they were used to.
“We were trying to play a little bit longer than maybe we had in the past, which made it back and forth and a bit more entertaining,” Grassie said. “It was fun.”
The Herd put up 15 shots to the Dukes’ eight, but nine of those came in the first half as Marshall applied heavy pressure to James Madison’s backline, but couldn’t convert on early chances.
It was Bell who ultimately cracked the scoreboard first, taking a double-assist from Ryan Holmes and Adam Aoumaich and firing a shot past JMU goalkeeper Sebastian Conlon in the 43rd minute for a 1-0 advantage at the break.
“We felt like the goal was coming. We just had to keep doing what we were doing because the chances were there,” Grassie said. “Both goals were things we’ve talked about in training, we’ve worked on in areas where we thought we could get into, so it was nice to see them both pay off.”
The Dukes came out hot at the start of the second half and nearly found the equalizer in the opening minute. Oliver Semmle made a diving stop on an attempt but then was out of position as the ball ricocheted back to James Madison’s Ethan Taylor, who fired a shot that was blocked by a Marshall defender, saving a goal.
Semmle finished with three saves to Conlon’s two. Each team registered four shots on goal.
Marshall extended the lead a few minutes later when Bell tapped the ball to the left wing for Aoumaich, who sent a cross to Souza, who was waiting just right of the net and converted on the header shot and extended the Herd’s lead to 2-0.
“My goal was the same as the ones I’ve been scoring,” Souza said of his seventh goal of the season. “I’ll always be there on the second post waiting for the ball.”
Elsewhere in the conference, the Kentucky Wildcats (11-0-5, 5-0-3 SBC) won the Sun Belt Conference regular-season title and earned the No. 1 seed in the SBC Championship tournament with a 3-0 win over South Carolina on Tuesday evening.
The opening round of the tournament will be played Sunday, with Huntington and Lexington serving as the host sites for the quarterfinals and semifinals, with the highest remaining seed hosting the Sun Belt Conference Championship on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.