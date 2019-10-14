CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Marshall men’s soccer team, on the verge of a top 25 ranking, might have helped its cause to get there when it played No. 5 Charlotte to a 0-0 draw Saturday.
The Thundering Herd (8-1-2 overall, 3-0-1 Conference USA) and 49ers (8-0-3. 3-0-1) played 110 minutes without a goal scored.
“I’m really proud of the lads tonight,” Herd head coach Chris Grassie said. “We were by far the better team tonight and played great soccer. To come to a team like this and dominate the match makes me very proud of these guys. Charlotte is very tough at home, they play for restarts and knockdowns and are dangerous. We dealt with it masterfully tonight and should’ve had a goal for our efforts. We hit the post and had more than a few saved on the line.
“But we can take great confidence from this performance. Now we focus on Loyola Marymount, and our next match there on Tuesday.”
Marshall has received votes for the past three weeks and has been just outside of the Top 25. The Herd is looking to break into the Top 25 rankings for the first time since Oct. 1, 2001, when Marshall was 23rd.
The Herd outshot Charlotte, 12-7. Paulo Pita earned a shutout in goal for Marshall.