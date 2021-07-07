HUNTINGTON - At least a portion of Marshall's men's basketball schedule has been officially released for the 2021-22 season.
On Wednesday, Marshall unveiled its Conference USA slate for the year, which was released by the league over the weekend.
The start and end to Conference USA action will be a tough venture for the Herd.
For the second straight year, Marshall's C-USA portion of its season will start in Ruston, Louisiana, where the Herd will take on Louisiana Tech on Dec. 30 at the Thomas Assembly Center - one of the league's toughest venues.
In the 2020-21 season, Marshall earned a split in the league's modified scheduling on the opening weekend with an 80-73 win. It was the lone loss in the 16-game home slate for Louisiana Tech last season.
The Herd will spend its New Year's Eve traveling to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, in preparation for a New Year's Day game at Southern Miss on Jan. 1.
Following that trip, the Herd gets a week off before a three-game home stand starts, beginning with a Jan. 8 contest against Florida Atlantic.
The following week sees a West Division swing as North Texas and Rice come to Cam Henderson Center on Jan. 13 and 15 respectively.
The next weekend sees the Herd make the trip to the Miami area to take on FIU on Jan. 20 before heading down the road to Florida Atlantic on Jan. 22.
Moving forward, Marshall hosts Middle Tennessee and UAB on Jan. 27 and 29.
The beginning of the final full month of Conference USA action is tough with three of the first four games on the road.
The month starts with road games at Old Dominion and Charlotte on Feb. 3 and 5 respectively before a split week in which Marshall hosts FIU on Feb. 10 before traveling to El Paso, Texas, to take on UTEP on Feb. 13 (Sunday).
Just four days later, Marshall is back in action for its final full home stand of the season with Feb. 17 and 19 matchups against Old Dominion and Charlotte, who each make the return trip to Huntington after hosting the first contest.
After a Feb. 24 trip Middle Tennessee, Marshall has a week to prepare for the start of March and the final week of the regular season.
Marshall's opponent for the final weekend is none other than rival Western Kentucky, who comes to Huntington on March 2 before the teams end the regular season at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on March 5.
The Conference USA Tournament is scheduled for March 9-12 at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
The rest of Marshall's 2021-22 schedule is expected to be released soon, as well, following the addition of one or two more games to the schedule.
Series contracts that were unable to be worked out due to COVID-19 last year will see their resumption this season, such as Duquesne, Akron, Eastern Kentucky and Northern Iowa.
Duquesne and Eastern Kentucky were omitted due to the condensed schedules of 2020-21 while Akron and Northern Iowa were games scheduled, but later canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
There should also be a return home game with Wright State, whom the Herd played in the 2020-21 season, and a return road game at Toledo, who defeated the Herd in overtime in Huntington last year.
Marshall is expected to still need one or two games to complete the non-conference portion of the 2021-22 schedule.