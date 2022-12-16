The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Following a loss to UNC-Greensboro earlier this week, there's no easing back into things for the Marshall men's basketball team as it welcomes a red-hot Toledo squad to the Cam Henderson Center at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Rockets, who won the Mid-American Conference last season, again have won four of their last five games, with wins over Northern Kentucky, Richmond, Northern Iowa and Canisius (69-68). The only defeat was an 80-73 setback at George Mason.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you