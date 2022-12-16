HUNTINGTON — Following a loss to UNC-Greensboro earlier this week, there's no easing back into things for the Marshall men's basketball team as it welcomes a red-hot Toledo squad to the Cam Henderson Center at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Rockets, who won the Mid-American Conference last season, again have won four of their last five games, with wins over Northern Kentucky, Richmond, Northern Iowa and Canisius (69-68). The only defeat was an 80-73 setback at George Mason.
It's the seventh consecutive season that Marshall and Toledo have met in non-conference play and the Rockets have been victorious in each of the last five meetings, including a 96-87 overtime victory in their last trip to Huntington and a 32-point win last year.
Tuesday's loss to the Spartans snapped a run of nine straight wins for the Herd and was their second road loss of the season. Marshall, however, has won every home game by double-digits, including a pair over MAC teams already this year (Ohio and Akron).
The Rockets, though, might present the biggest challenge the Herd has seen on its home floor this year.
The game puts two of the highest scoring offenses in the country up against one another. Toledo averages 83.7 points per game, good for 17th in the nation, while the Herd isn't far behind, putting up 80.7 points per contest on average.
Taevion Kinsey has scored at least 25 in each of the last two outings for Marshall, as has the Rockets' RayJ Dennis who is coming off a career high 29-point performance against Canisius.
Dennis leads the MAC in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.81 and assists per game with 5.9 while averaging 19.1 points per contest this season, good for second best on the team. JT Shulmate is averaging a MAC-best 19.5 points game as he's shooting 56.9% from the field.
It will be the first game played on the new court at the Cam Henderson Center, which was installed this week. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
