HUNTINGTON — For one half on Wednesday, the Marshall University men’s basketball team’s offense looked exactly as coach Dan D’Antoni envisioned prior to the start of this season.
It started with the first possession of the game when Marshall center Iran Bennett got a post feed, was double-teamed and kicked out to Marko Sarenac for a 3-pointer. From there, Marshall’s offense spent much of the next 20 minutes in solid rhythm, working inside to Bennett and Goran Miladinovic, Marshall’s two center presences for which Western Kentucky had no answer.
By the end of the first half, Bennett had 10 points and Miladinovic had eight, supplying nearly half of the Thundering Herd offense as the Thundering Herd raced to a 14-point halftime lead.
Bennett said heading into Wednesday’s loss that he knew his post play would be a large part of the attack.
“We knew that they had a 6-5 big and we were really going to have to step up this game and try to beat them down low because that’s a mismatch,” Bennett said.
With Marshall (9-11, 3-4 C-USA) facing Western Kentucky (13-6, 6-1 C-USA) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, getting those players involved and working through them is again a focal point as the teams get set to meet at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
“No question, once we got the ball inside, we were doing pretty good,” D’Antoni said.
Western Kentucky’s center, per se, is 6-foot-5 post player Carson Williams, who is essentially a forward in the Hilltoppers’ lineup. Bennett and Miladinovic got Williams in foul trouble early and combined for seven field goals in the first half to produce the lead.
“They’re hard to defend on that inside,” Western Kentucky coach Rick Stansbury said. “Bennett and No. 50 (Miladinovic) really killed us the first half. We’re battling with these 6-5 guys right here and it was tough.”
However, Marshall’s interior duo combined for just a pair of Bennett field goals in the second half as the Hilltoppers rallied to a 64-60 win.
D’Antoni said the focal point in film study was identifying what Western Kentucky did — or what Marshall didn’t do — in the second half of the collapse and learning from it for Saturday’s contest.
Part of Marshall’s difficulty in the second half came after Miladinovic went down with a leg injury on a rebound attempt. The 7-foot freshman did not return, forcing Bennett to log additional minutes while also forcing D’Antoni to go smaller when Bennett needed a break.
It was during those times, D’Antoni said, that Western Kentucky took advantage.
“It hurt a lot when Goran got hurt,” D’Antoni said. “Iran had to rest. We didn’t have our normal one-two with one big in there. We got hurt a little bit in that stretch.”
Miladinovic is expected to be ready for Saturday’s contest after taking part in practice on Friday, giving the Herd its one-two combination again on the inside. D’Antoni added that much of the last two days have been geared toward making adjustments to what Western Kentucky did late in the contest when it switched its defensive look, which hindered the Herd.
“They switched up defenses, and I think, toward the end, they were going to a man-to-man and we missed a few rolls that we usually make,” D’Antoni said.
Those missed rolls turned into tough possessions and, often, turnovers as the Herd struggled to get the ball into its post players. Marshall ended the game with 21 turnovers, which turned into 18 points — 14 of which came in the second half.
D’Antoni said that number needs cut in half for Marshall to be in position to win.
“If you make a mistake, they are going to burn you with it,” D’Antoni said.
Currently, Marshall is in a five-team jam for seventh place in Conference USA, making Saturday’s contest an important one for the Herd as it starts a three-game road swing in league play. Getting a win on the road over the second-place Hilltoppers would be vital moving forward, especially in the case of multi-team tiebreakers that could present themselves for “bonus play” in three weeks.
To get a big win, Marshall is intent on playing big. And that starts with getting Bennett and Miladinovic involved in both halves.