Marshall players celebrate a goal by Matthew Bell against James Madison during an NCAA men’s soccer match on Nov. 1, 2022, at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

ELON, N.C. — The Marshall men’s soccer team wasn't letting this one slip away.

The Thundering Herd, ranked No. 9 in the country, went on the road and picked up a 1-0 victory over Elon in the first round of the NCAA men's soccer tournament Thursday evening, ending a streak of four consecutive losses in NCAA and conference tournament games.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

