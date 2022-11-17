ELON, N.C. — The Marshall men’s soccer team wasn't letting this one slip away.
The Thundering Herd, ranked No. 9 in the country, went on the road and picked up a 1-0 victory over Elon in the first round of the NCAA men's soccer tournament Thursday evening, ending a streak of four consecutive losses in NCAA and conference tournament games.
"That first win is really, really tough," head coach Chris Grassie said. "This was a really tough opponent tonight. Obviously now we've got some momentum to roll into Sunday with a quick turnaround. It does feel good to be back to our winning ways. Now we have the taste of it."
Marshall lost in the opening round of the NCAA tournament at home a season ago and was bounced in its first-round games of the Conference USA and Sun Belt Conference tournaments in the last two seasons, but found a way to pull a gutsy win out on the road in front of a packed house at Rudd Field in Elon, North Carolina.
The Phoenix, who were making their first NCAA tournament appearance since the 2015 season, went toe-to-toe with the Herd in the first half, but Marshall controlled the majority of the possessions through the first 45 minutes and, as the Herd continued to press forward, a pair of defenders helped create the only goal of the night.
Gabriel Alves was credited with the assist and Mohammed Seidu finished off the scoring chance, putting it in the upper-right corner past goal keeper Ryan Bilichuk in the 44th minute to give the Herd a 1-0 lead just before the break.
It was Seidu's first goal of the season, but he was quick to give the credit to his teammate Ryan Holmes, who he said helped him get in position to make a play on the ball.
"That goal was like a team goal," Seidu said. "We've been working on it throughout the season. We had a lot of corner kicks, and one of my teammates pointed out where he saw a lot of space and I jumped in it and that was it."
That was one of just three shots the Herd took in the first half, despite having nine corner kicks. Elon shot twice and took four corners, but picked up the offensive pressure in the second half, putting up a half-dozen attempts, good enough to outshoot the Herd in the match, eight shots to seven.
Marshall senior keeper Oliver Semmle played the full 90 minutes and made three saves in the win, his sixth clean sheet of the year.
The Phoenix nearly found the equalizer in the final minute of the contest, as Mason Duval missed high and wide when he headed a cross that found him just outside the goalie box.
Duval's minutes were limited to 47 after an early verbal altercation with the head referee led to a late substitution in the first half, but he still managed two shots, which was tied for the team lead with Jeppe Johnson.
Herd freshman Matthew Bell shot three times in the win, and four other Marshall players took one shot.
With the win, Marshall advances to the second round and will face No. 4 seed Virginia in Charlottesville at 1 p.m. Sunday. It will be the first meeting between the two schools in men's soccer. The Cavaliers (10-4-4) lost in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament.
"We've seen them play through the season. We like to watch college soccer a lot, so I've seen them a few times," Grassie said. "On the bus down here we watched the Wake (Forest) game and the Pitt game, two possession teams similar to us, to see what both of those teams were doing, and both lost but had a ton of chances to score, so it's going to be one where we are going to have to take those chances to win that game."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
