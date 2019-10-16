HUNTINGTON — Marshall men’s soccer coach Chris Grassie is no stranger to national rankings. When he helmed the University of Charleston program for six seasons prior to arriving in Huntington, those rankings had become commonplace.
For the Thundering Herd, though, not so much. It had been nearly two decades since Marshall had found itself in the national top 25. The wait for the next time ended Tuesday.
The Herd found itself at No. 21 in Tuesday’s release of the United Soccer Coaches poll. It’s not only the first time Marshall had been ranked since Oct. 4, 2001, according to Marshall’s athletic website, but it’s also the highest ranking in team history. The previous high was No. 23 on that date in more than 18 years ago.
Marshall (8-1-2) had been among teams receiving votes, but just outside the top 25, for the past couple of weeks. The Herd vaulted into the top 25 on the strength of a 0-0 tie with then-No. 5 Charlotte. The 49ers are ranked 10th this week.
The Herd’s only loss this year came nearly a month ago, a 3-2 home loss to Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Sept. 17. Since then, Marshall had ripped off four straight wins before the tie with Charlotte. The team has not allowed a goal in its last three matches.
Defense is one of the Herd’s calling cards. Marshall is second to Charlotte in Conference USA and 18th in Division I with a 0.70 goals against average.
When Grassie was at the helm of the Golden Eagles, the team reached Division II national title games in 2014 and 2016 and made the semifinals in 2015.
The road gets no easier for the Herd, though. The team played at Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles at 10 p.m. Tuesday night and, after games versus San Diego State, Wright State, Florida Atlantic and Oakland, finishes the regular season with a home game against No. 20 Kentucky and at No. 12 Florida International.