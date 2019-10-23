HUNTINGTON — Marshall men’s soccer keeps climbing the ladder of the national rankings.
On Tuesday, Marshall continued its ascent, climbing to No. 15 in the NCAA/United Soccer Coaches poll — the program’s highest-ever ranking.
Marshall (10-1-2) achieved the ranking based on an impressive West Coast sweep in which the Herd earned decisive victories over Loyola Marymount (4-1) and San Diego State (5-1).
For their efforts, the Herd also saw a pair of players honored with a sweep of Conference USA’s weekly awards.
Goalkeeper Paulo Pita was named C-USA’s Defensive Player of the Week while freshman Milo Yosef was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Pita recorded five saves between the two matches while being the vocal leader of the Herd defensive efforts. He has allowed just 10 goals in 13 matches and has five shutouts on the season.
Yosef got hot on the West Coast swing and took full advantage of his opportunities. The freshman tallied four goals and one assist in the two contests against Loyola Marymount and San Diego State.
With the four-goal weekend, Yosef became Marshall’s first 10-goal scorer in a season since Tom Jackson in 2011. Yosef leads Conference USA and the team with 10 goals.
In all, Marshall was one of four Conference USA teams ranked in the poll.
FIU was 11th, Marshall was 15th, Kentucky was 16th and Charlotte was 17th.
Marshall (10-1-2) took on Wright State in a road soccer match on Tuesday night.