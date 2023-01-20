The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Coach Dan D'Antoni watches the court as the Marshall University men's basketball team takes on Appalachian State on Thursday, December 29, 2022, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — After knocking off the back-to-back Sun Belt men's basketball regular season champions Thursday evening, the Marshall Thundering Herd is hopeful to keep it rolling when it visits Arkansas State at 3 p.m. Saturday. 

The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

