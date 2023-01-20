HUNTINGTON — After knocking off the back-to-back Sun Belt men's basketball regular season champions Thursday evening, the Marshall Thundering Herd is hopeful to keep it rolling when it visits Arkansas State at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
Marshall's 16-4 overall record is the best 20-game start to a season since 1986-87, when the Herd also started 16-4. Its average margin of victory has been 17 points. The four losses have come by a combined 20 points.
The Red Wolves are coming off a nine-point loss to Louisiana and have dropped six straight games after defeating Old Dominion it their league opener on Dec. 29.
But the Herd's focus isn't on its opponent, rather on itself, as Marshall looks to bring the same intensity and energy it did at Texas State into First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
In Thursday's win, Kamdyn Curfman led the way with 21 points, Andrew Taylor added 20 and Taevion Kinsey scored 19, dished out a team-high six assists and was tied for the team lead with seven rebounds in an 81-73 victory.
"They're a perfect fit for each other," coach Dan D'Antoni said after the win. "One puts up quick shots from deep, one can play at all three levels and one can catch lobs, get off the pick and rolls and score by going to the rim. As long as they keep playing like that, we're a difficult team to take out."
Another key aspect of the win was free throw shooting, which had been a noticeable thorn in the Herd's side this season. But not Thursday.
Marshall made 14 of 16 attempts from the charity stripe, including five in the final 30 seconds to seal an eight-point victory.
"Everybody's been keying in on that. It's how we've finished practice and it's how we ended the game," Kinsey said.
The Herd now sits in a four-way tie at the top of the league standings with a 5-2 record against Sun Belt competition and, in terms of per game averages, holds the advantage in all but three statistical categories compared to Arkansas State — opponent scoring, 3-point shooting percentage and free throw percentage.
The Red Wolves are 9-11 overall and just 1-6 in SBC action, and in last place in the league standings.
Caleb Fields lead Arkansas State with 11.8 points per contest and Omar El-Sheikh is collecting an average of 9.5 rebounds per contest. Red Wolves coach Mike Balando has put seven different starting lineup combinations on floor this year.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
