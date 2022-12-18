The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20221201 mu basketball 13.jpg
Marshall’s Taevion Kinsey (24) floats in for a layup as the Herd take on Akron during a game on Nov. 30 at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Coming off a 100-point performance in a 15-point victory over highly regarded Toledo, Marshall University men’s basketball team looks to avoid a letdown against Glenville State.

The NCAA Division II Pioneers (6-5) come into Monday’s 7 p.m. game at Cam Henderson Center with impressive offensive and troubling defensive numbers. The Pioneers scored 118 points vs. Alderson Broaddus, but gave up 114 vs. West Virginia State. Glenville scores 88.6 points per game and gives up 82.5.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

