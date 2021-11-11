HUNTINGTON - When Marshall faces Wright State in its season-opener on Friday, one of the players lined up against the Thundering Herd will be someone uniquely familiar to the program.
Wright State's Tanner Holden, a junior from Wheelersburg, Ohio, returns as a Preseason Second Team All-Horizon League selection for the Raiders.
Holden's father, Rodney, helped lead Marshall to three Southern Conference titles and three NCAA appearances in the mid-1980s and is known as one of the top rebounders in Marshall history.
Just as his father played at Marshall, Herd coach Dan D'Antoni said it was close for the Herd to pull the trigger on offering Holden, as well.
Just how close was it?
In the end, Marshall had a commitment from Cam Brooks-Harris, but also found Taevion Kinsey while watching Brooks-Harris.
It was either offer Kinsey, who was best friends with Brooks-Harris, or offer Holden. D'Antoni said it could've easily gone either way with both being superb talents.
"That was what I was picking," D'Antoni said. "We had a combination of those two coming out of Columbus and I thought if you get one, you can get the other one. We didn't have that same scenario with Tanner, so I opted with the Columbus scenario."
The move has seemed to work out for both Marshall and Wright State with Holden being named to the preseason watch list for the Lou Henson Award, given to the top mid-major basketball player in the country.
Holden returns off a season in which he averaged 15.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, which earned him First Team All-Horizon League honors last year.
D'Antoni said he is one of several players that make Friday's matchup difficult, but that he's happy for Holden to see success with the Raiders.
"I do think it's a real good fit where he is and I'm happy for him," D'Antoni said. "He's been very successful and I hope he's enjoying it. He probably could've played here for sure. It's just one of those things. You only have a handful of scholarships and you're trying to pick between both players who can play...
"Obviously, Tanner is an outstanding ball player and could've been here. We didn't do too bad either. We got Taevion. That's not a bad choice either way."
Kinsey was named to the 2021-22 Jerry West Award watch list, which recognizes the top 20 shooting guards in the country. (NOTE: Conference USA is not considered a mid-major in college hoops, which is why no Lou Henson Award recognition).
Kinsey, a First Team Conference USA selection last year, averaged 19.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for the Herd.
Both teams return plenty of pieces around the two leaders, as well, while incorporating the same four-out, one-in offense, according to D'Antoni.
Wright State was 18-6 overall and 16-4 in the Horizon League, finishing second in the regular-season conference standings.
One of the two non-conference losses was to Marshall, who defeated the Raiders, 80-64, in Wright State's first game of the 2020-21 season.
With several pieces back and familiarity on both sides, D'Antoni expects it to be a heck of an opener for Herd fans to see.
"They are going to be a well-experienced, deep team," D'Antoni said. "We've got our work cut out for us the first game."