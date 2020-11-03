HUNTINGTON — So far in the 2020-21 season, Marshall's men's basketball team has spent more time off the floor than on it for its preseason preparation.
Athletic department sources confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that the Herd's practice sessions have been halted for two weeks by health department officials due to contact tracing in association with COVID-19.
That stoppage of practice came on Monday, which means the next time Marshall is eligible to take the floor under local and state health guidelines is Nov. 17.
Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick confirmed the team's stoppage on Tuesday afternoon following meetings.
"The whole team is in quarantine due to contact tracing," Hamrick said. "They've been quarantined for COVID-19 concerns within the basketball program."
Marshall has yet to release the non-conference portion of its 2020-21 schedule, but the NCAA set Nov. 25 as the start date for teams to be able to open play.
The release of the non-conference schedule is expected by the end of the week, according to those within the athletic department.
According to a tweet by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein on Oct. 23, Marshall is slated to host a two-game multi-team event (MTE) with Coppin State and Tennessee State.
The general thought is that Marshall would host Coppin State on Nov. 25, Coppin State would play Tennessee State on Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving) and then the Herd would play Tennessee State as well.
With the team missing the next two weeks of practice, it is not immediately known whether Marshall will still host that event or open the season on Nov. 25 as is thought to be scheduled.
This marks the second time in the 2020-21 season that Marshall's men's basketball team has been forced to delay two weeks of workouts/practice due to COVID-19 concerns.
Marshall did not open men's basketball practice on Oct. 12 as most other NCAA programs did as it was in the midst of a two-week hiatus.
The team's first practice came on Oct. 20.
Less than two weeks later, the team is back off the court for an extended period of time once again.
NCAA rules do not stipulate how many practices a team must get in before opening its season, so the Herd could still open its season on the start date of Nov. 25 as expected.
Another stipulation of the 2020-21 season is that teams do not get any exhibition games to play in preseason.
On Monday, Marshall coach Dan D'Antoni said his team would have three or four intrasquad scrimmages in an effort to simulate exhibition games in preparation for the opener.
The Herd's first intrasquad scrimmage came on Saturday, which ended in a 106-105 contest.
Given the lack of practice time in the coming weeks, it is unknown how many of those intrasquad scrimmages the Herd will be able to fit in prior to its opener.