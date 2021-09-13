HUNTINGTON — Marshall's men's basketball team is officially less than two months away from its season opener in the 2021-22 season.
That became official on Monday when the Thundering Herd released its non-conference portion of the basketball schedule, which starts with the Nov. 12 opener against Wright State at Cam Henderson Center.
"Our non-conference schedule has a good mixture of games that will give our team enough variety to help us grow and perfect our play," Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni said through release.
The Herd's non-conference schedule features eight home games and several regional road trips that fans will be able to travel to see.
In addition to the opening game against the Raiders, Marshall will have a pair of strong non-conference home games against Duquesne (Dec. 4) and Northern Iowa (Dec. 18).
Marshall's most notable game is a Nov. 27 matchup at Indiana, which puts the Herd at historic Assembly Hall for a late November matchup.
Prior to that contest with the Hoosiers, Marshall starts the season with five straight home games, beginning with the opener against the Raiders. Others include home dates against Milligan (Nov. 15), Campbell (Nov. 18), Jackson State (Nov. 21) and Louisiana (Nov. 23).
Following the Herd's bout with Indiana, the team also travels to former Mid-American Conference rival Akron -- one of three road games in the non-conference slate against former Mid-American Conference schools. The Herd also travels to take on Ohio (Dec. 15) and Toledo (Dec. 21).
"(The schedule) is highlighted with many top schools that will compete for their conference championships with games at home against Northern Iowa, Wright State and Duquesne, among others that will bring exciting games to The Cam," D'Antoni said. "When you add in road trips to Indiana, Ohio and Toledo with others mixed in, (it) makes for an exciting 2021-22 season."
Another close proximity road game with plenty of local flare takes place on Dec. 11 when the Herd travels to Eastern Kentucky, coached by former Marshall point guard A.W. Hamilton and featuring Herd transfers Jannson Williams and Iran Bennett.
Marshall's exhibition schedule starts on Oct. 31 with a contest against Davis and Elkins. The Herd's second exhibition is against the University of Pikeville on Nov. 7.
The matchup with Toledo ends the non-conference slate and leads into the conference portion of the season, which starts on Dec. 30 at Louisiana Tech.
In all, Marshall will have 17 home games in the 2021-22 season.