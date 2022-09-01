Marshall's Gabriel Alves (16), right, pushes upfield against VCU's William Hitchcock (15) as the Marshall men's soccer team takes on VCU on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.
Marshall's Collin Mocyunas (20), left, attempts to retrieve the ball from Radford's Christoph Kuttner (16) as the Marshall University men's soccer team takes on Radford in an exhibition game on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — It's no Backyard Brawl, but two highly touted men's soccer programs are on a collision course Friday Night at Hoops Family Field.
No. 2 Pitt (2-0) will travel to face No. 11 Marshall (1-1) in a Sun Belt-ACC showdown between two teams with high expectations for the 2022 season. It's the first time they've met on the pitch since 2005, a 5-4 win for the Panthers.
Pitt will be the highest-ranked opponent that Marshall has faced at home, the previous high being No. 3 Kentucky while hosting the Conference USA tournament in 2018.
The Panthers moved up five spots in the United Soccer Coaches Association Poll this week after a season-opening win over then No. 2 Georgetown, following that victory with a 3-0 win over then No. 6 West Virginia just days later.
Bertin Jacquesson and Noel Valentin have each scored twice in the early season and are on pace to surpass their team-leading seven goals each from a year ago. Jay Vidovich is in his first year as head coach of the Panthers.
Marshall began the year with a convincing 5-0 victory over VCU but stumbled against Butler on the road, dropping the contest 1-0 despite outshooting its opponent by a hefty margin.
Marshall is in search of its first win over the Panthers. The two schools have met four times in men's soccer, with the Thundering Herd going 0-2-2 in those matches. The two squads nearly met in the 2020 national championship game, but Pitt was knocked off by Indiana (1-0) in the semifinals.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
