HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s hard-fought 20-9 win over Florida Atlantic came with some incentives outside of the Conference USA standings.
The Herd moved into the Top 20 in both major college football polls, as released on Sunday afternoon.
In the Associated Press Poll, Marshall moved up three spots to No. 19, marking the team’s highest ranking since being No. 19 on Nov. 23, 2014.
Cincinnati’s win over SMU knocked the Mustangs down to No. 22, which moves the Herd up in the chase for the New Year’s Six bowl berth for the Group of Five.
Marshall is currently second in the Group of Five standings behind the Bearcats, who are No. 7 this week.
Cincinnati could encounter a test this week when the Bearcats host Memphis, who is the top team among ‘Others Receiving Votes’.
In addition to the Associated Press Poll, Marshall made a major leap in the Amway Coaches Poll, jumping seven spots to No. 18.
It was the largest jump among teams who had already played a game in the 2020 season.
This week, Marshall travels to Miami, Florida, to take on FIU in Conference USA action.
The Herd and Panthers meet at 7 p.m. on Friday from Riccardo Silva Stadium.
As it currently stands, it will be Marshall’s final scheduled road game of the 2020 season.