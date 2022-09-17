Marshall head coach Charles Huff, center, and Thundering Herd defensive lineman Jayshaun Coffman (94) look on during a game Saturday at Doyt L. Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio. Marshall lost 34-31 in overtime.
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Two touchdowns in two drives to start the game had all the makings of a blowout, but from that point forward, it never felt like Marshall had control.
A 49-yard rush from Khalan Laborn to give the Herd first-and-goal at the four was followed by a fumble, recovered by the Falcons. Laborn fumbled inside the five when the ball was punched out and went out of the back of the end zone, killing an otherwise successful Herd drive.
“They made some explosive plays,” Marshall coach Charles Huff said of Bowling Green’s offense. “We did that, too, but ours ended in turnovers and we didn’t get any on defense. They did a good job of taking care of the ball.”
After the two touchdown drives, half of the next 12 drives ended in punts, two went for touchdowns and the other four ended in turnovers — once on downs, a pair of fumbles and then an interception.
Those overshadowed what was as fast of a start as the Herd has seen in recent memory.
Henry Colombi threw touchdown passes of 51 and 78 yards to Corey Gammage and Caleb McMillan, respectively, as Marshall jumped to a 14-0 lead.
Colombi completed 23 of his 34 passes for 338 yards to accompany the two scores. Gammage finished with 100 yard receiving, and McMillan caught two passes for 92 yards.
But Matt McDonald made just as many plays on the other side for the Falcons, tossing four touchdowns to three different targets in the win. Each of those had a massive impact on the game.
Two came as fourth-down conversions for Bowling Green, a 25-yarder to Odieu Hiliare and a 30-yard pass to Cavon Croom after the Marshall defense sold out to stop the run and McDonald made them pay.
“You’ve got to get off the field, especially in the red-zone area,” Huff said. “One of the things we’ve been able to do (is) force field goals in that area, and we didn’t do that today. That plays a part in it when you’re turning (the ball) over.”
The Marshall defense put pressure on McDonald all night, as evidenced by five three-and-out drives by the Falcons in the first quarter. But late in the game, they never got home and adversely, the Falcons’ defense did.
STRUGGLES AFTER BIG ‘W’: Marshall has knocked off two Top 10 teams in program history — in 2003 against No. 6 Kansas State, and last week at No. 8 Notre Dame. They lost both of their games following those wins.
STOPPING THE RUN: PeSean Wimberly led the Falcons in rushing with 35 yards on five attempts against a stingy Herd run defense. Twenty-four came on the first offensive play of the overtime period. Marshall has yet to allow a 100-yard rusher in three games this season.
100-PLUS: On the other hand, Marshall running back Khalan Laborn eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark for the third consecutive game, with 158 yards and two scores. Herd wide receiver Corey Gammage caught seven passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.
SLOW START: On Bowling Green’s first five offensive drives, the Marshall defense held them to 21 total yards on 15 plays. Those drives were each held under two minutes, coming in at 50 seconds, 58 seconds, 1:33, 1:36 and 1:40.
FOURTH-DOWN EFFICIENCY: Twice, Bowling Green scored touchdowns on fourth-down plays in the second quarter against Marshall. On each, Matt McDonald and the Falcons used the play action fake, allowing the receivers to slip behind the defense for scores of 25 and 30 yards.
DEEP THREAT: Alabama A&M transfer Odeiu Hiliare had eight catches for 64 yards entering the game against Marshall, but caught four passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns against the Herd, each of which occurred in the first half.
OVERTIME: It was the second consecutive week that Bowling Green needed overtime to decide a game at home. Last week, the Falcons lost in seven overtimes to Eastern Kentucky. Entering the season, BGSU had not played in an overtime game since 2008.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
