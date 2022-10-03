Marshall wide receiver Charles Montgomery (10) is tackled by Gardner-Webb's defensive end Ga'Marcus Freeman (13) as the Marshall University football team takes on Gardner-Webb on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — As remnants of Hurricane Ian made their way inland, it resulted in a chilly and damp evening of football in Huntington, and it changed the way Marshall approached the game from an offensive perspective.
The Herd stayed with the run-pass option style of offensive they’ve been showing this season, but leaned more toward keeping the ball on the ground than having the quarterbacks take shots down the field.
“I chose not to try and throw the ball down the field because of the weather so now you probably add a few more carries to that. Some of the RPO stuff we’re doing, we told the quarterbacks to be more hand-off conscious because of the weather.”
It resulted in senior running back Khalan Laborn running the ball 35 times, the third time he’s logged at least 30 carries in a game this season. His last rush attempt of the evening went for a 78-yard touchdown with eight minutes left.
AJ Turner was the only other running back to play in the game, carrying the ball five times. Quarterbacks Henry Colombi and Cam Fancher carried twelve times between them.
Huff said after the game that the workload Laborn is carrying isn’t one he can’t handle.
“I’m not counting reps, this ain’t the NFL where he has a rep count,” Huff said. “This is (finding) what we can do to win. Who are the best 11 guys on our sideline that are going to help us win.”
Marshall has run the ball well this season, averaging over 260 yards per game which ranks among the highest in the nation. Laborn leads the country in carries (132) and is second in total yards (731). He has scored eight rushing touchdowns.
GETTING OFF THE FIELD: Gardner-Webb’s first ten drives of the game Saturday ended with either a punt of a turnover. The Marshall defense held the Bulldogs to just 2-14 on third down conversions.
OWEN STANDS ALONE: With two sacks on Saturday, Owen Porter is now the only player in college football this season with at least three sacks, an interception, fumble recovery and defensive touchdown.
HOMETOWN CROWD: The announced attendance of 19,845 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium Saturday made it the smallest crowd the Marshall football team has played in front of this season.
BALL HAWK: Defensive back Steven Gilmore had the first multi-interception game for the Herd since 2016, picking off Gardner-Webb’s Bailey Fisher twice on Saturday. He and Micah Abraham are tied for the team lead with three interceptions each this season.
PROTECTING THE QB: With three sacks allowed in Saturday’s win, the Herd have allowed the defense to get to the quarterback 18 times in five games this year for a combined loss of 125 yards. Henry Colombi was sacked twice and Cam Fancher once.
TARGETING: Defensive lineman Immanuel Bush was flagged for targeting in the second quarter while attempting to sack the quarterback and was disqualified. Because the foul occurred in the first half, he will not be forced to miss time in the team’s next game.
IN THE ZONE: Marshall running back Khalan Laborn has reached the end zone in each of the Herd’s five games this season. Wide receiver Corey Gammage had a touchdown reception in three of five games.
OTHER NOTABLES: Charles Montgomery had career highs in both receptions (5) and receiving yards (72) against Gardner Webb. Quarterback Henry Colombi fumbled twice and threw an interception against the Bulldogs, each fumble was recovered by the Herd. Khalan Laborn eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the fifth consecutive game. Rece Verhoff has not made a field goal since Sept. 17 after having one blocked against Troy and missing from 34 yards out Saturday.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
