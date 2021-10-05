HUNTINGTON — When Marshall and Old Dominion meet at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday, it will be a meeting of two teams that are in similar scenarios.
In this particular case, it is a matter of survival for both in terms of the Conference USA race after each fell last week in their league opener.
Both also sport three-game losing streaks coming into Saturday’s 2 p.m. Homecoming matchup, meaning there is going to be an edge for both to end those streaks.
“It’s probably one of those things where we both wish our records were a little bit different,” Old Dominion coach Ricky Rahne said. “A play here, a play there and it probably is and we’re probably talking about a little bit of a different matchup this week.”
For Marshall head coach Charles Huff and the Herd, the three losses have come by 11 points total with blown leads and turnover issues abound.
In interviews this week, players spoke of the record not being indicative of the talent level for Marshall (2-3, 0-1 C-USA), which is a motivating factor as they get set for Homecoming in Huntington.
“I tell them every day, ‘We’ve lost by 11 points. We’re beating ourselves,’” Marshall safety Nazeeh Johnson said. “The first couple games, we showed what we were capable of.”
Old Dominion (1-4, 0-1 C-USA) is a bit different in that the Monarchs have fallen behind by big deficits in the first halves of games, only to come roaring back in the last two to put themselves in position to win.
Two weeks ago, Buffalo led by 27 before the Monarchs made it a one-point game late with a rally falling just short.
Last week, Old Dominion trailed UTEP by 17 before rallying for a fourth-quarter lead in a 28-21 loss to the Miners.
“They’re in a lot of games,” Huff said. There’s a turnover or penalty or drop or whatever it is that kind of separates them. We’ve got to be prepared.”
Old Dominion took the 2020 season off, so it has taken the Monarchs a few weeks to get their legs underneath them. However, the abilities of the team to rally in the past two weeks shows that the Monarchs are more than capable of competing in Conference USA, as well as coming into Huntington and stealing a win from the Herd.
“Our guys definitely feel like we can win every game when we step out there, especially in this league,” Rahne said. “That’s one of the reasons why (UTEP) hurt so bad. We’ve got to make sure we practice well this week.”
For both, the opponent is as much themselves as the opposition with mistakes hindering both in the early weeks of the season.
Huff said the focus for his group is to correct the mistakes, which are taking offensive opportunities off the board.
“I told the guys it’s really about us this week,” Huff said. “It’s about us fixing the things we need to fix, improving the things we need to improve on.”