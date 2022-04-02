Huntington’s Zah Zah Jackson (8) looks in a catch as the Highlanders take on Martinsburg in the West Virginia Class AAA State Championship on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Wheeling Island Stadium in Wheeling, W.Va.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University offered Zah Zah Jackson and Robby Martin scholarships on Friday.
Neither Huntington High football star, though, sees the opportunity as the finish line, but rather the starting block.
“I was happy to get offered, but I know I have a lot more work to do,” said Martin, a 6-foot-4, 275-pound sophomore offensive tackle. “I still have a lot to prove.”
Jackson, a 5-10, 170-pound freshman cornerback/wide receiver, said he was thrilled to receive an offer from his hometown university.
“It was very, very unexpected, but at the same time I knew it was going to happen,” Jackson said. “I’m, very happy about the offer.”
Jackson caught 10 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns last season to help the Highlanders to a 13-1 record and the Class AAA state championship game. He also ran 26 times for 286 yards and three touchdowns. Jackson intercepted seven passes for 121 yards and one TD and made 34 tackles. He averaged 25 yards on kickoff returns.
Martin starred on an offensive line that rushed for 3,011 yards and passed for 2,255. He also won the heavyweight championship at the state wrestling tournament.
Huntington High coach Billy Seals said Jackson and Martin are deserving.
“I’m very proud,” Seals said of the standouts. “There are many more (offers) headed their way.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
