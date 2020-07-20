Michael Hughes, a versatile placekicker and punter at George Washington, announced Saturday on Twitter that he has received a scholarship offer from the Marshall football program.
Hughes was selected to the Class AAA All-State first team as a punter last season, and is equally adept as a placekicker.
During his junior season in 2019, Hughes was 4 of 8 on field goals and 33 of 34 on extra points. Twenty of his 52 kickoffs went for touchbacks, and only one went out of bounds.
As a punter, he averaged 39.6 yards on 32 attempts, with eight of those being downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line against just two touchbacks. He had no punts blocked.
One of his highlights as a sophomore was kicking a 25-yard field goal on the final play as George Washington edged Riverside 39-36. Also that season, Hughes was 4 of 8 on field goals and 41 of 43 on PATs.