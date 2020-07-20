Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Michael Hughes George Washington kicker
Buy Now

George Washington Patriots kicker Michael Hughes (99) kicks during the St Albans-George Washington football game at St Albans High School in St. Albans, W.Va. on September 14, 2018.

 Craig Hudson/HD Media

Michael Hughes, a versatile placekicker and punter at George Washington, announced Saturday on Twitter that he has received a scholarship offer from the Marshall football program.

Hughes was selected to the Class AAA All-State first team as a punter last season, and is equally adept as a placekicker.

During his junior season in 2019, Hughes was 4 of 8 on field goals and 33 of 34 on extra points. Twenty of his 52 kickoffs went for touchbacks, and only one went out of bounds.

As a punter, he averaged 39.6 yards on 32 attempts, with eight of those being downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line against just two touchbacks. He had no punts blocked.

One of his highlights as a sophomore was kicking a 25-yard field goal on the final play as George Washington edged Riverside 39-36. Also that season, Hughes was 4 of 8 on field goals and 41 of 43 on PATs.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.