Colleges chased local high school athletes in droves in the last week and Marshall University football was at the head of the pursuit.
The Thundering Herd offered a scholarship to Ironton linebacker Trevor Carter on Saturday. Carter is a junior sitting out this season because of a shoulder injury. He is a four-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals, ranked as the No. 4 player in Ohio in the Class of 2023, the No. 10 linebacker nationally and the 114th overall player in the country.
Carter said he experienced a great talk with coach Charles Huff and was excited to receive an offer. Carter owns scholarship offers from Akron, Arkansas, Boston College, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami (Ohio), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Toledo and West Virginia.
Also visiting Marshall on Saturday was Fairland safety J.D. Brumfield and Dragons linebacker Zander Schmidt; Gallia Academy offensive lineman Isaac Clary; and Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln linebacker Jaden Yates, the son of former Herd star Max Yates.
Fairland basketball player Ethan Taylor visited Hiram College. Ironton defensive tackle Riley Boggs was offered by Mount St. Joseph’s. Parkersburg quarterback Bryson Singer visited the University of Cincinnati. Rock Hill softball star Abby Morrison committed to Hocking College.
Georgetown College offered Ashland cross country runner Tre Troxler. Rock Hill junior offensive lineman Andrew Medinger visited the University of Akron.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Cabell Midland running back Jackson Fetty carried 46 times for 206 yards Friday in a 21-17 loss to Huntington High.
Wahama’s Sawyer Van Meter ran for six touchdowns in a 50-48 overtime loss to Ritchie County. The Rebels’ Ethan Haught passed for 326 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 105 yards and three TDs. Hurricane defeated Riverside 17-0 in girls soccer. The Redskins led 12-0 at halftime. Lauren Dye scored four goals and handed out two assists.
Lucasville Valley defeated Wheelersburg 3-0 in boys soccer to break the Pirates’ 27-game regular-season winning streak. Portsmouth quarterback Drew Roe ran for three touchdowns and passed for three in a 41-7 victory over Rock Hill.
Logan’s 27-20 victory over Wayne in football broke an 11-game losing streak to the Pioneers and was the Wildcats’ first triumph in the series since 1943. Winfield beat Chapmanville 28-24 Friday to snap a 10-game losing streak that dated to 2019.
Cincinnati Moeller football’s pre-game notes package for its game at Ironton last week was 14 pages long. The Crusaders’ sideline setup with TV screens, eight coaches wearing headsets, two tents and other amenities reminded some of a NFL sideline.
CABELL MIDLAND HALL OF FAME: Cabell Midland is beginning a football hall of fame.
Nominations may be submitted to coachjsalmons@gmail.com. People eligible for the hall are former players, coaches and support personnel. The deadline for nominations is Oct. 1. Those selected will be honored at the Knights game vs. George Washington on Oct. 15.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Rock Hill honored its undefeated 1953 football team Friday. The squad was coached by former Marshall University athletic director Charlie Kautz, who died in the 1970 plane crash.
Greenup County’s girls golf team won the Eastern Kentucky Conference championship, shooting 192 to edge Boyd County by one stroke. Former Greenup County golfer Drew Stultz of Transylvania University shot 10-under par, 206, to win the Transylvania Fall Invitational.
Rock Hill’s Sam Simpson was named the MaxPreps soccer player of the week in Ohio. Simpson has 12 goals in four games. Boyd County honored its 1970 football team on Friday. Boyd County’s volleyball team won its own invitational.
Ironton is No. 3 in DIvision V in the Ohio Associated Press football poll. Connor Dillison scooped up a blocked field goal and returned it for a touchdown on the final play of the game to give Unioto a 33-30 win over Huntington-Ross on Friday.