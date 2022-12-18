The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221210 mu women 08.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall head women’s basketball coach Tony Kemper talks with players after a win over Wright State on Friday, Dec. 9, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall found a way to win by finding a way within.

The Thundering Herd (6-4) rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit Sunday to defeat St. Bonaventure 61-53 in women’s college basketball in front of 608 spectators at Cam Henderson Center.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you