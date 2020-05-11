EDITOR’S NOTE: Marshall capped what once appeared to be a disastrous season with a third-consecutive Motor City Bowl championship on Dec. 17, 2000.
The Thundering Herd beat favored Cincinnati as sophomore quarterback Byron Leftwich and freshman wide receiver Darius Watts made names for themselves on a national stage. Leftwich’s passing and an impressive performance by the defense gave Marshall a triumph to finish 8-5 and after a 2-4 start.
Here is the original story from that game:
PONTIAC, Mich. — Maybe they’ll rename it the Marshall City Bowl.
Marshall defeated Cincinnati, 25-14, Wednesday to win its third consecutive Motor City Bowl championship in front of 26,018 at the Silverdome. The hard-fought victory left the Thundering Herd with an 8-5 record and capped a remarkable comeback after a 2-4 start.
Marshall rallied from a 14-9 halftime deficit and physically wore out the Bearcats, runner-up in Conference USA. Cincinnati arrived here Dec. 20, four days before the Herd, but never adjusted to the dry heat of the dome. The Herd took advantage of that with a 13-point third quarter that crushed Cincinnati (7-5).
“You see this,” Marshall coach Bobby Pruett said, pointing to the team’s “We Play for Championships” logo on the chest of quarterback Byron Leftwich’s sweatsuit. “When a championship is on the line you’d better hold onto your ... whatever you need to hold onto. We set high standards — win the Mid-American Conference championship, go to a bowl and win the bowl.”
The turning point was the third quarter. Cincinnati received the opening kickoff with a chance to expand its lead. The Bearcats of the second half, though, weren’t what they were early and the Herd took advantage. Marshall’s defense stuffed Cincinnati’s first drive of the third quarter, forcing the Bearcats to punt after three plays. The Herd’s offense then took over.
After Leftwich, the game’s most valuable player, hit Lanier Washington for a 9-yard gain to the Cincinnati 32, the Herd used its hurry-up offense, a highly effective tactic from the regular season. On the next play, Leftwich connected with Nate Poole, who made a juggling catch at the 2. Two plays later, Leftwich scored on a sneak to give Marshall a 15-14 lead. Darius Watts couldn’t handle a conversion pass in the back of the end zone.
“I told our guys at halftime to concentrate and quit the trash talking,” Pruett said, referring to the verbal barbs the teams traded throughout the pre-game and in the first half. “We went to our 2-minute drill. We thought we were in better shape than they were. We stayed home where it was warmer and we ran inside in the heat.”
Marshall’s defense stopped UC on three plays again on the Bearcats next possession, giving the Herd the ball at its own 44. Marshall drove to the Cincinnati 30 before a personal foul penalty cost it 15 yards and moved he ball to the 45. Leftwich then chipped away at Cincinnati’s defense the way that he did against Western Michigan in the Mid-American Conference Championship Game.
A 15-yard interference penalty on Cincinnati safety Gerry Ruff, who shoved Poole while the ball was in the air, gave Marshall the ball at the 4. Franklin Wallace took a handoff on a draw and sprinted into the end zone. J.R. Jenkins’ extra point gave the Herd a 22-14 lead and a huge dose of momentum as its more than 7,000 fans chanted “Let’s Go Herd.”
On the first two drives of the third quarter, Leftwich was 6 for 7 for 64 yards. He finished 17 for 30 for 221 yards and one touchdown, with one interception.
Cincinnati couldn’t move the ball on its own on its third drive, but was aided by a holding call and an unsportsmanlike conduct call that gave the Bearcats 25 yards and two first downs, moving the ball to the UC 49. Then on third-and-11, Deontey Kenner hit Antonio Chatman with a 14-yard pass to the Marshall 38, but the drive stalled and Cincinnati punted.
The Herd took over at its own 14 and moved down the field efficiently again. Facing third-and-10 at its own 44 with 27 seconds left in the quarter, Cincinnati blitzed trying to make a big play. Marshall picked up the blitz long enough for Leftwich to step outside and run 18 yards for a first down.
Marshall faced third-and-6 from the Cincinnati 34 on the first play of the third quarter, but David Foye dropped a pass over the middle and the Herd was forced to punt. The kick was a good one as Curtis Head buried the Bearcats at their 7 with 14:48 left in the game.
The Herd defense, which allowed 10 yards rushing in the third quarter and just 104 yards in the second half, was well-rested after Marshall’s 10-play drive and wanted to force Kenner into must-pass situations. The plan worked as Kenner threw an interception to Danny Derricott, who returned it four yards before falling at the Cincinnati 26. The Bearcats came away unscathed, however, as Jenkins missed a 43-yard field goal attempt with 10:31 left.
The miss boosted Cincinnati’s morale. Cincinnati, hindered by poor field position throughout the second half, took over on its 27 and Kenner immediately started mixing short passes with the run to move to the Marshall 39. A key sack by Michael Owens, however, left the Bearcats facing fourth-and-4 at the Herd 41. Kenner’s pass over the middle was broken up and nearly intercepted by Chris Crocker, giving the ball back to Marshall with 5:55 left.
All the Herd needed was one score or to run out the clock. That didn’t happen, as Marshall was forced to punt after six plays. Again, the punt by Head was a good one, a 39-yard kick that left Cincinnati at its own 9 with 3:02 left to play. The Bearcats had two timeouts.
Kenner’s first pass was tipped incomplete by Derricott. Kenner’s second throw was batted down by defensive end Paul Toviessi. Kenner’s third pass was complete to LaDaris Vann for a 9-yard gain to the 18, setting up a fourth-and-1 with 2:25 left. The Bearcats then were flagged for a false start, making it fourth-and-6. Kenner’s pass, which he had to complete, was batted down by cornerback Fardan Carter to give the Herd the ball at UC’s 13 with 1:54 left, sparking a celebration by the Herd fans.
Wallace ran up the middle twice, getting to the 6 and forcing Cincinnati to use its final two timeouts. On third-and-4 with 1:47 left, Wallace gained three more yards to the 4, brining up fourth-and-1. The clock stopped at 1:28 because Cincinnati linebacker Isaac Thomas was injured.
Marshall decided to go for the first down, but was flagged for a false start, making it fourth-and-6 at the 9. Pruett then brought on Jenkins, who kicked a 25-yard field goal with 43 seconds left to set the score at 25-14 and lead to a chorus of “We are. ... Marshall” from Herd fans.
“They’ve been here before,” Cincinnati running back DeMarco McCleskey said of Marshall. “They knew the situation. They dropped their heads down and took it to us.”
The game appeared for a while to be a battle of Marshall’s big plays against Cincinnati’s lengthy drives. The Bearcats had the ball for 19:25 in the first half, compared to 10:35 for the Herd.
The Herd took a 7-0 lead just four plays into the contest when freshman wide receiver Darius Watts beat cornerback Ivan Fields over the middle and quarterback Byron Leftwich hit him for a 77-yard touchdown pass.
The Bearcats responded the first time they had the ball, driving 67 yards in nine plays, with McCleskey leaping into the end zone from the 1 to tie the game at 7-7 with 8:28 left in the first quarter. The key play of the drive was an 8-yard run by fullback Lloyd Garden on fourth-and-1 at the Marshall 33, keeping the drive alive. Cincinnati was stopped for no gain on third-and-1 one play earlier.
Marshall took a 9-7 lead at 2:35 of the first quarter when UAW Lineman of the Game award winner Michael Owens tackled McCleskey in the end zone for a safety.
Neither team did much the rest of the half until Cincinnati defensive end Antwan Peek stripped Leftwich of the ball on a sack and recovered at the Herd 21 with 4:38 left before halftime. McCleskey then carried five straight times, with the final run being a 2-yard touchdown skirt around left end to give the Bearcats a 14-9 lead.
Cincinnati missed another opportunity when it took over the ball with 1:12 left and drove to the Marshall 27. The drive ended with a bad snap on a 40-yard Jonathan Ruffin field goal attempt on the last play of the second quarter.
One play earlier, Marshall’s Crocker dropped a potential interception. Crocker had clear sailing to the end zone had he held on.
Cincinnati dominated the half statistically, rolling up 15 first downs to Marshall’s 4. That all changed in the final 30 minutes as Marshall’s defense dominated.
“We couldn’t afford not to convert,” Kenner said. “We couldn’t afford negative plays, but we had them.”