Marshall running back Rasheen Ali (22) takes flight as he is tackled by North Carolina Central's Jauqine Vukobradovich (8) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept 11, 2021, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall running back Rasheen Ali (22) breaks up the field on a carry as the Herd takes on North Carolina Central during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept 11, 2021, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
HUNTINGTON — The year may have changed, but the accolades haven’t for Marshall running back Rasheen Ali.
On Monday, Ali was named an FWAA Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America.
In doing so, Ali became the first non-specialist in Marshall history to be honored by the FWAA. The only other nomination was punter Tyler Williams in 2012.
The FWAA Freshman All-American team honored those who were either true freshmen, redshirt freshmen or freshmen playing in their second season due to the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility instituted due to COVID-19 issues with the 2020 season.
The 2021 season was full of accolades for Ali, whom was named as Marshall’s Most Valuable Player and was a Conference USA first-team selection at running back.
Ali tied for the FBS lead in rushing touchdowns with 23, which matched BYU’s Tyler Allgeier. Ali’s 25 total touchdowns also led all of FBS.
For the season, Ali finished 10th in FBS in rushing yards at 1,401, an average of 107.7 yards per game.
There were several big games to Ali’s credit, including the 2021 New Orleans Bowl in which he rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns against No. 16 Louisiana in the Herd’s loss to the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Ali’s top performance of the year came in a Nov. 20 win over Charlotte in which the Cleveland native rushed for 203 yards and three touchdowns.
Ali also rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns against East Carolina and rushed for four touchdowns in his first career start at Navy.
In addition to Ali’s presence as a running back, he showed his versatility as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, becoming one of quarterback Grant Wells’ favorite targets by season’s end.
Ali caught 46 passes for 342 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 97-yard kickoff return for a score.
Ali’s 2021 season peppered the Marshall record books as well.
His 1,401 yards set a Marshall freshman record, eclipsing the 1996 season of Doug Chapman, who is now on the Thundering Herd staff. That total was also the seventh-most rushing yards in a single-season in Marshall history.
His 23 rushing touchdowns were tied for second-most in program history and his 25 total touchdowns were fourth.
His 140.9 all-purpose yards per game led Conference USA and finished as the 10th-best per-game number in Marshall history.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
