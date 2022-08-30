Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi makes a throw as Head Coach Charles Huff, right, and Offensive coordinator Clint Trickett, left, observe warmups on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — A rebuilt offensive line, running backs that have suddenly found themselves with more playing time, a new quarterback and a wave of talented defenders will all take the field for the Marshall Thundering Herd football team in the first game of the regular season.
The Herd has released the first official depth chart for Saturday's 3:30 p.m. season opener against Norfolk State. It features new names, returning veterans and a handful of true freshman.
Marshall had question marks across many positions but perhaps the biggest task was replacing 132 total starts on the offensive line from last season after the graduation of Will Ulmer, Alex Mollette, Alex Salguero and James Magee.
Redshirt sophomore Logan Osburn will start at center after starting in six games at right tackle in 2021 before being sidelined with an injury. To his right are redshirt junior Dalton Tucker at guard and Kendrick Sartor at tackle. Tucker has four career starts and Sartor started 12 games for the Herd in 2021.
East Carolina transfer Trent Holler will start at left guard after appearing in 17 career games for the Pirates, and Ethan Driskell will make the first start of his collegiate career after seeing action in 22 games with Marshall.
With would-be starter Rasheen Ali sidelined for the start of the season at running back, sixth-year senior Khalan Laborn will start in his place and Ethan Payne is listed as his backup. Freshmen Isaiah Gordon, AJ Turner and Maurice Jones are all available to play snaps if needed.
Corey Gammage, the Herd's leading receiver a year ago, is listed as the starting X wide receiver with Bryan Robinson (FSU transfer) as his backup. Charles Montgomery, a scout team player in 2021, will start at Z wide receiver and Talik Keaton will play at A wide receiver and return kickoffs and punts, splitting those duties with Caleb McMillian and Caleb Coombs.
Devin Miller, who has 27 career catches for 243 yards and three touchdowns, will start at tight end ahead of Arizona transfer Stacey Marshall Jr., but both will see significant playing time as they present different strengths.
Marshall, in particular, has excelled as a blocker, which has captured the attention of the coaching staff.
"He's big, he's physical and he's willing to block. That's the toughest part is finding tight ends willing to block," Marshall head coach Charles Huff said. "Between him and Devin I think we have two tight ends that block really well and they can be effective in the pass game."
Leading the Marshall offense is Henry Colombi, who was named the starting quarterback last week over redshirt freshman Cam Fancher. This will be the first time in Colombi's collegiate career that he has entered the season as the starter.
"It's definitely different for me because it's the first year I'm opening up as the starter," Colombi said. "At Texas Tech, I came in and was eventually the guy, but this is an opportunity to showcase myself throughout the year."
On the defensive side of the ball, Huntington native Owen Porter and Koby Cumberlander will anchor the defensive end spots with TyQaze Leggs and Esias Carpenter at defensive tackle.
Behind them are Sam Burton, Jayshawn Coffman, Anthony Watts, Isaiah Gibson and Elijah Alston, who could all see the field as rotational players. Adding and developing depth on the defensive line has been a focus for Huff and the coaching staff this offseason.
Abraham Beauplan and Eli Neal, as expected, will start at linebacker with transfer Jace Bobo and J'Coryan Anderson serving as their primary backups. Charlie Gray and Kerion Martin and Tyriek Bell are all listed at stud, or a hybrid between linebacker and defensive end.
Two transfers, Isaiah Norman (Austin Peay) and Andre Sam (McNeese State), will start at safety for the Thundering Herd with veterans Steven Gilmore and Micah Abraham listed as the starting cornerbacks. Jadarius Green-McKnight has impressed coaches during fall camp and is listed behind Norman on the depth chart.
Freshman Rece Verhoff will handle place-kicking duties as well as kickoffs. John McConnell, a redshirt freshman from Morgantown, West Virginia will punt and Zach Appio, a sixth-year senior, will be the long snapper.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
