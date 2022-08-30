The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A rebuilt offensive line, running backs that have suddenly found themselves with more playing time, a new quarterback and a wave of talented defenders will all take the field for the Marshall Thundering Herd football team in the first game of the regular season. 

The Herd has released the first official depth chart for Saturday's 3:30 p.m. season opener against Norfolk State. It features new names, returning veterans and a handful of true freshman. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

