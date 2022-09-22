HUNTINGTON — A new chapter in Marshall football history begins this weekend as the Thundering Herd hits the road for its first-ever Sun Belt Conference game.
The opponent? One with an already-rich history against the Herd: the Troy Trojans.
Similar to the feelings that arise when Marshall faces a former Mid-American Conference foe like the Ohio Bobcats, Miami (Ohio) Redhawks or Bowling Green State Falcons, the matchup with Troy brings back memories for those who have followed the Herd for decades.
Saturday serves as the sixth all-time meeting between the two teams, but just the second that has been played at Troy. Marshall is 3-2 against the Trojans, including a win in the first-ever meeting, a 24-21 victory that earned Marshall a berth in the 1993 NCAA Division 1-AA championship game.
The history, though, likely means more to the fan base than it does any current Marshall player or member of the coaching staff, who are focused on getting their third win of the 2022 season after a setback in Bowling Green last week.
“It’s a little different in-house, respectfully,” Marshall coach Charles Huff said. “There’s a lot of history and tradition at Marshall. There’s a lot of games that the fans and the media will remember that went down to the wire, competitive battles, but the reality of it is none of those kids in the locker room were even born when those games happened, so it’s a little bit different.”
Marshall won each of its first three games against Troy, first in 1993, then again in 1998 when Chad Pennington threw for 437 yards and five touchdowns. Byron Leftwich helped guide the Herd to a 24-7 win over the Trojans in 2002 by throwing for a pair of touchdowns and running for another.
But the last two meetings have belonged to Troy, with the Trojans stealing a win in the only other time Marshall has visited Troy, 33-24, which came one week after the Herd knocked off No. 6 Kansas State in 2003.
Troy also defeated the Herd 17-15 in 2004 when Demarcus Ware, who would later be named the 2004 SBC Defensive Player of the Year, sacked Stan Hill three times and forced two fumbles in the most recent matchup between the teams.
After 18 years, the teams renew acquaintances Saturday — albeit as new conference foes.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
