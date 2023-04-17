The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall's Rielly Lucas plays first base as the Herd takes on Northern Kentucky during an NCAA softball game on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Dot Hicks Field in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University baseball and softball teams are likely entering their respective midweek games with a different feeling.

The former was swept for a second straight weekend in conference play, losing three road games to Texas State, while the softball team took the final two games of the series against Coastal Carolina to win its fourth conference series in a row.

