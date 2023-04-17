HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University baseball and softball teams are likely entering their respective midweek games with a different feeling.
The former was swept for a second straight weekend in conference play, losing three road games to Texas State, while the softball team took the final two games of the series against Coastal Carolina to win its fourth conference series in a row.
Each will jump back into action Tuesday with the baseball team hitting the road for the first game of a home-and-home series with Eastern Kentucky. The first game is schedued for Richmond, Kentucky, before the second is played Wednesday in Huntington.
The Colonels (15-20) are riding high headed into the weekend after taking two of three games in series against No. 15 Florida Gulf Coast at Earle Combs Stadium in Richmond.
What EKU accomplished is similar to what the Marshall softball team hopes to do Tuesday afternoon as it welcomes No. 15 Alabama to Dot Hicks Field for a single game.
The Crimson Tide will face Liberty at 1 p.m. then face off against the Thundering Herd (36-5, 11-2 Sun Belt), which is off to its best 40-game start in program history, at 3:30 p.m.
"It's a great opportunity to compete against a good team. We're up for the challenge, we're ready for it," said head coach Megan Smith-Lyon, who earned her 150th victory with Marshall on Saturday. "We have prepared ourselves for this and our players are excited for it and are ready to see what they can do."
After dropping the first game of the series to the Chanticleers, the Herd battled in each of the remaining two games of the weekend but came away with wins of 3-2 and 5-3 to close out the weekend.
The team returns home for the first time since April 2 after seven consecutive road games, a stretch which included the team's only losses in league play.
"We usually get good crowds but I think it'll be a record-breaking crowd tomorrow," Smith-Lyon said. "Our players deserve to have a lot of people watch them play. They are up for the challenge and it's going to be fun to watch."
Seating at Dot Hicks Field will be on a first come, first serve. The stadium will not be cleared in between games. Student-athlete families will have reserved seating that will be denoted by signage in the grandstand areas at Dot Hicks Field.
Due to an expected capacity crowd, pets will not be permitted in grandstand areas. Fans are permitted to bring their own chairs for outfield seating only.
Parking is available in the HMDA lot (old ACF parking lot) directly across Third Avenue from Dot Hicks Field. This parking is free of charge. Additional free parking is located in the West Lot of Joan C. Edwards Stadium. No tailgating is permitted in these lots.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
