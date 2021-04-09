The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Marshall’s baseball team saw its Conference USA losing streak reach 10 games to open league play after a pair of low-scoring losses at Western Kentucky on Friday.

Marshall (4-17, 0-10 C-USA) took a tough 1-0 loss in game one of a doubleheader when Western Kentucky’s Jackson Gray homered in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off 1-0 victory.

It was just the second hit for the Hilltoppers the entire game.

Heiner took the hard-luck loss, allowing just two hits and not issuing a walk in 6 2/3 innings while striking out four — the best outing of his Marshall career.

In the second game, Marshall jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after Luke Edwards led off with a double and scored, but the Hilltoppers scored the game’s final five runs — including two in the sixth as insurance — to earn a 5-1 win.

Herd softball splits pair against Middle Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Marshall’s Kat Sackett hit a pair of three-run home runs — the last of which provided plenty of insurance in the Herd’s 10-4 win over Middle Tennessee in game one of a doubleheader.

However, the Blue Raiders answered back in the second game, scoring a run in the bottom of the 10th inning to earn a split.

In both games, Marshall’s offense jumped out to big leads against Middle Tennessee pitching.

Sackett’s three-run blast gave Marshall a 5-0 lead in game one to forge a lead that the Herd would not relinquish.

In game two, Marshall took a 6-0 lead with help from a two-run home run by Aly Harrell and a two-run single by Grace Chelemen, but Middle Tennessee had a six-spot of its own in the bottom of the second, which knotted things up in what was a wild contest.

Herd women’s soccer falls to Middle Tennessee, 7-2

HUNTINGTON — Middle Tennessee’s Ashley Shimberg scored four goals — the final of which came with one second left in the match — as the Blue Raiders topped Marshall 7-2 at Veterans Memorial Soccer Complex.

Abi Hugh and Iselin Noevik scored goals for Marshall, who ended its spring season at 3-7 overall and 0-6 in Conference USA.

