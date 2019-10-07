HUNTINGTON — Marshall swimming and diving defeated Youngstown State, 216.5-81.5, in the season-opening meet at the Fitch Natatorium Saturday.
The Thundering Herd took 15 of the 16 events in the meet.
“We had a great showing at our first meet of the year,” Thundering Herd head coach Ian Walsh said after the win. “Our team brought a ton of energy throughout the meet and we really fed off of it.”
Catherine Bendziewicz won four events, the 200-yard medley relay with teammates Jordyn O’Dell, Nicole Rueff and Regan Raines, 100-yard breaststroke, 200-yard individual medley and was a member of the 400-yard freestyle relay. Madison Young took both the one- and three-meter diving events for MU.
“The girls did a great job diving in their first meet,” Marshall diving coach Megan Siford said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better way to start the season. All the practice inside and out of the pool has paid off.”
Rueff took the 100- and 200-yard butterfly events in her first meet with Marshall, while Angelica Di Marzio won 500- and 1000-yard freestyle, Raines won the 200-yard freestyle and O’Dell won the 100-yard backstroke.
“Freshman Nicole Rueff came away with not just one, but two first-place showings this meet,” Walsh commented on the freshman’s day. “Regan Raines also notched her first collegiate win today. We had several tough doubles that a select few did a great job of working through them.”
Darby Coles was victorious in the 50- and the 100-yard freestyle events as Heather Sigmon triumphed in the 200-yard backstroke.
The Herd closed out the event with a win in the 400-yard freestyle by O’Dell, Adrianna Abruzzino, Alexis Wilhoit and Bendziewicz.
“It was great to share the deck with our staff for the first time together since bringing on Taylor this spring,” Walsh said. “Our staff saw a lot of positive things throughout the meet but many things we can improve as well. We look forward to the next two months of training and seeing how the team progresses through our fall schedule.”
Marshall will continue its fall season on Nov. 1 at the West Virginia games in Morgantown.
Women’s tennis
BLACKSBURG, Va. — The Marshall women’s tennis team found success on day two of action at the Hokie Fall Invite on Saturday at Virginia Tech.
“It was good to see Liz (Stefancic) and Kara (Joseph) compete hard and pull out a tough doubles match,” head coach John Mercer said after finishing day two of the event. “I also thought Anna (Smith) and Dani (Dankanych) started and finished well in their doubles win. I look forward to finishing well on the third day.”
Stefancic took both her doubles and singles match on the day. Smith and Dankanych won their match on court one doubles without dropping a game with the 8-0 win.
Madi Ballow also took her singles match by only giving up one game in the two-set match.
Men’s soccer
HUNTINGTON — Milo Yosef scored off a double assist by Pedro Dolabella and Jamil Roberts at the 9:44 mark to give Marshall the only goal it needed in a 6-0 rout of UAB at Hoops Family Field.
Jonas Westmeyer, Roberts, Joao Souza and Jan-Erik Leinhos also scored for the Herd (8-1-1 overall, 3-0 in Conference USA). Paulo Pita made two saves in earning the shutout.